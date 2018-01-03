HOCKEY: Derby delight for Long Sutton

Lyn Tancred’s double set up victory for Long Sutton ladies first team in a rearranged game at Wisbech Town 2nd.

They got back to winning ways after a disappointing draw against St Ives in the last game before the Christmas break.

Photos by Adam Fairbrother

From the pushback Long Sutton were up for the game with plenty of possession to assert themselves on their opponents while playing within themselves.

Gemma Parr was pushed into a slightly higher position which enabled the screens of Charlie Leuty and skipper Jo Bland to push up the pitch along with the midfield trio of Emmie and Connie Gittins plus Leah Goodley into the Wisbech half.

For the first 15 minutes, Long Sutton dominated proceedings with Tania White, Lisa Baker and Lauren Cooper untroubled at the back and keeper Lorraine Wallis largely a spectator.

Goodley hit a superb pass into the D and Tancred in one movement picked the ball up, diverting it past the home goalkeeper to put Sutton ahead.

Within moments the away side had doubled their lead when the ball found its way to Tancred who ran towards the base line before crossing for Connie Gittins to convert all alone at the back post.

Wisbech were definitely stronger opposition than the first game of the season but Long Sutton had answers for them, although there were one or two skirmishes into the Sutton D but each time the danger was snuffed out.

Interchange players for Sutton were used well with both Amber Jones and Hannah Baker dropping in and out of the pitch to ensure maximum efforts were given at all times and that the pressure was maintained on the home side.

Just before half-time Sutton made it 3-0 when Goodley once again found Tancred on the base line in the right hand side of the D. Controlling the ball, Tancred moved towards the goal before finishing across the keeper from the tightest of angles.

Sutton continued their good solid passing play in the second half and did create more chances without adding to their scoring.

Some rustiness from short corners and some good defending by Wisbech kept the goals at bay.

One or two forays by the home side created two penalty corners in the second half but they were defended well by Sutton.

Indeed the second corner brought the highlight of the second half as a fierce strike saw Wallis throw herself full length to her left and push the ball around the post with her stick.

The final whistle went and Long Sutton had completed a thoroughly professional job on their near neighbours.

The result moved Sutton to fourth in the league while Wisbech remain marooned at the bottom.

On Saturday, Sutton are at home to Pelicans from King’s Lynn with the pushback at 1pm.

SATURDAY

Men’s Premier A: Wapping v CoP, Letchworth v Blueharts.

Men’s Premier B: Waltham Forest v West Herts 2nd, Wisbech Town v Dereham, Bourne Deeping v Norwich City, Cambridge City 2nd v I-ES, Havering v Cambridge Uni 2nd, CoP 2nd v Wapping 2nd.

Men’s Division One: Bishop’s Stortford v Long Sutton, East London v Shefford & Sandy, Felixstowe v Cambridge Nomads, Old Southendian v Cambridge City 3rd, Sudbury v Upminster, Broxbourne v Wapping 3rd.

Men’s Division Three NW: Kettering v Ely City, March Town v Spalding 3rd, St Neots v Cambridge City Vets, CoP 5th v CoP 4th, Cambridge City 4th v Bourne Deeping 2nd, Spalding 2nd v Leadenham.

Men’s Division Four NW: Alford & District v Long Sutton 2nd, Wisbech Town 2nd v Cambridge South 2nd, St Ives 2nd v Bourne Deeping 3rd, Cambridge City 5th v CoP 6th, Bourne Deeping 4th v St Neots 2nd, Cambridge South 3rd v Cambridge Nomads 2nd.

Men’s Division Five NW: Louth v Kettering 2nd, March Town 2nd v Horncastle 2nd, Wellingborough v St Neots 4th, CoP 7th v Cambridge City 6th, St Neots 3rd v St Ives 3rd, Spalding 4th v Wisbech Town 3rd.

Men’s Division Six NW (N): Long Sutton 3rd v Alford & District 2nd, Leadenham 3rd v Bourne Deeping 6th, Wisbech Town 4th v CoP 8th, Bourne Deeping 5th v Louth 2nd, Spalding 5th v Leadenham 2nd.

Women’s Division Two NW: Long Sutton v Pelicans, Cambridge City 3rd v CoP 2nd, Alford & District v Spalding, Cambridge Nomads v St Ives 2nd, Cambridge South v Wisbech Town 2nd.

Women’s Division Three NW: Ely City v Haverhill, March Town v Horncastle, Bourne Deeping v Bury St Edmunds 3rd, Spalding 2nd v Cambridge City 4th, Bury St Edmunds 2nd v Cambridge Uni 3rd, CoP 3rd v Huntingdon.

Women’s Division Four NW (N): Long Sutton 2nd v Louth 2nd, Spalding 3rd v CoP 4th, Bourne Deeping 3rd v Leadenham, Woodhall Spa v Alford & District 2nd, Spilsby v Bourne Deeping 2nd.

SUNDAY

Men’s Division One: Shefford & Sandy v Old Southendian, Long Sutton v East London, Upminster v Broxbourne.

Men’s Division Three NW: Spalding 3rd v St Neots,

CoP 5th v March Town.

Men’s Division Five NW: Cambridge City 6th v St Neots 3rd, St Ives 3rd v Spalding 4th.

Men’s Division Six NW (N): Louth 2nd v Long Sutton 3rd.

Women’s Division Two NW: Cambridge Nomads v CoP 2nd, Wisbech Town 2nd v St Ives 2nd.

Women’s Division Three NW: Bury St Edmunds 3rd v Spalding 2nd, Cambridge City 4th v Bury St Edmunds 2nd.