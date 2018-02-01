HOCKEY: Amy’s double in derby draw

Have your say

Spalding ladies first team shared six goals with City of Peterborough 2nd.

After waves of attacks, the visitors finally went ahead but Steph Wilson levelled before the break.

A slick pass from Ellie Holland saw Amy Wells slap it straight into the back of the goal for a second equaliser.

A loose pass back allowed Wells to challenge the away defenders and, one-on-one with the keeper, she skilfully made it 3-2 to Spalding.

However, Peterborough hit back for a fair result.

Connie Gittins and Jo Bland earned a 2-2 draw for Long Sutton against Alford & District.

The men’s first team game with City of Peterborough saw Spalding hit for six.

A second-minute penalty got the city boys off to a perfect start.

Tireless work by skipper Josh Rowbottom, Rob Dalton and Stuart Cunnington in midfield brought Spalding back into the game and they put together some neat moves.

However, the visitors’ defence was well organised and gave Spalding’s forwards little opportunity near the circle.

A couple of strikes late in the first half gave the visitors a 3-0 lead at the break.

With 10 minutes remaining, Spalding were hopeful of closing the gap but a couple of goals within a minute sealed their fate.

City of Peterborough got a sixth before the end to keep their promotion hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Long Sutton lost 4-0 away to Cambridge Nomads.