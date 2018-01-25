Helena hits a late leveller to keep unbeaten record in inter-club clash

Honours were even as Bourne Deeping Ladies 2nds preserved their unbeaten record with a late leveller against the club’s 3rds in a competitive Division 4NW(N) clash.

The match started with neither team taking control, but an early break down the middle allowed Kat Kennedy the first shot at goal. Although it went wide of the mark, it gave the 3rds a boost in confidence.

The 2nds applied pressure with four consecutive short corners after runs down the wing from Cam Braid and Helena Darragh, but 3rds keeper Rose Taylor-Jackson cleared effectively.

After Janet Eagle-Smith had fired wide for the 3rds, they took the lead when Kennedy found captain Vicky Edwards who netted.

The 2nds responded with a three short corners in quick succession that were not converted by Sara Morgan-Walters, Kirsty Martin and Hannah Curtis.

Their persistence eventually paid off after the break when great midfield play found Ella Henson perfectly positioned to score.

The 3rds responded immediately and Gillian Flock put them back ahead with a strike from the top of the D.

The 2nds threw caution to the wind in a bid to equalise again and, with five minutes remaining, it paid off with Helena Darragh striking home the equaliser for a share of the spoils.

Bourne Deeping Dragon Ladies demonstrated why they’re setting the pace in Division 3NW after a tidy 2-0 home success over Cambridge University 3rds on Saturday.

With Emily Murray and Becky Waters dominating the midfield exchanges, Cambridge were restricted to breakaway attacks where player-of-the-match Alice Brookes made some strong tackles in defence.

Midfielder Izzy Oakley orchestrated some sweeping moves and a fierce shot was stopped on the line with Sophie Brittain stepping up to confidently convert the penalty flick which gave Dragons the lead.

The Dragons continued to pile on the pressure and, after being awarded a number of short corners, Jo Addision converted via a deflection from the keeper’s pads.

The visitors worked hard to try and balance the scoreboard, but unfortunately for them Bourne Deeping didn’t give any room for manoeuvre or any opportunity to level up.

Bourne Deeping Dragons pocketed three valuable Premier B points after a 5-3 home success over Cambridge University 2nds.

The hosts struck first within the first five minutes as Rich Collins passed to Simon Shorter who fired a reverse pass across the D for Simon Miles to deflect in.

Bourne Deeping moved the ball quickly and sharply but a rare attack for the students resulted in a tame drag flick finding the backboard.

The Dragons upped their game and Stuart Biggs added to his tally by slamming a drag flick into the goal.

Olly Vartan then showed his skills and danced into the D before slamming a shot across the keeper and James Sharpe added the deflection, sending the ball flying into the roof of the net for a 3-1 lead at half-time.

A frantic start to the second half saw the students press hard and cause Bourne issues as they scored a scrappy goal to make it 3-2.

The nerves started to show a little but eventually the Dragons started to get a foothold again and George Collins slid a reverse sweep under the keeper.

The students pressed again and eventually put another chance into the Dragons goal to make it 4-3 with eight minutes to go.

Andrew Flashman then threw himself at a cross and, due to the slick pitch, slid straight into the keeper who could not continue and the students deployed a kicking back.

They made good use of the extra player out pitch but, with no goalkeeper, Bourne always looked threatening on the counter.

On one attack Biggs slid and passed the ball across the D and Miles reversed the ball into the corner to seal a 5-3 win.

Bourne Deeping 2nds kept their spirits high after a 4-1 away win at St Neots to take third spot in Division 3NW.

After bombardments of attacks from Bourne Deeping, they finally won a short corner which Matty Clarkson pushed out to the top of the D and it was calmly slipped to Andrew Dodds who smashed home into the bottom left of the goal to put the Dragons in front.

Saints then got a lucky break and managed to slip the ball under the keeper into the corner for an equaliser before half-time.

The Dragons came out for the second half with fire in their eyes and, straight from ther whistle, Dodds dribbled through the defence to slot the ball into the bottom corner.

Bourne Deeping then won another short corner which was passed again to Dodds who whipped an amazing flick out of the armoury that shot off the inside of the top left post before the keeper could react.

One away from his hat-trick, Dodds pushed for a goal and eventually he received the ball on the edge of the D and then hammered it into the bottom left to complete his treble.

Despite being assured of victory and the three points, there was still time for Harry Fontaine to unleash a fantastic first-time reverse shot that flew into the top of the goal.

Bourne Deepings 3rds were edged out by Cambs South 2nds in an entertaining and evenly matched Division 4NW match.

The first half was goalless with relatively few open play chances, but those that came along for Bourne Deeping were good ones and they went on to rue those missed opportunities.

Cambs South scored within seconds of the second half commencing, catching the Bourne Deeping team off guard.

Jonny Meadows soon levelled from a well worked penalty corner routine and the game, more open now as fatigue started to set in, saw Bourne Deeping win numerous further penalty corners which went unconverted.

In the midst of this an attack from Cambs South ended with the ball hitting a Bourne Deeping foot on the goalline. The resultant penalty flick was converted, but only just after a great effort from Jack Langley in goal to prevent it.

A draw would have been a fair result, but as it goes, Bourne Deeping are still searching for their first win since Christmas.

Bourne Deeping 4ths lost out in a Division 4NW relegation clash with bottom-of-the-table Alford who ran out 3-2 winners.

Availability was a big problem for the club with the fourths missing five regular players and being helped out by several fifth and sixth team players and a couple who hadn’t played this season.

Alford knew the importance of this game and scored first through some uncertainty in the Bourne Deeping line up.

They scored their second shortly after the break through high pressing and some poor Dragons team marking from front to back.

Bourne Deeping managed to pull one back from a Waldron ball which Paul Byrne neatly deflected in.

But Alford scored a third and this seemed to jump-start Bourne Deeping into playing with 15 minutes left.

Kev Baker scored from an acute angle following a mazy run to make it 3-2, but unfortunately they couldn’t find the equaliser and Alford went away with all three points leaving the Dragons very deflated.

Bourne Deeping 5ths lost ground on the leading lights in Division 6NW(N) after a 3-3 draw with Alford 2nds.

After Will Watt had hit the ball into the bottom left of the net from a difficult angle, the first period ended all square.

Richard Gray scored with a lovely reverse stick to level the game again after Bourne Deeping had gone behind early in the second half.

The Dragons made life difficult for themselves for a third time after getting caught on the counter attack.

However, they rescued a point thanks to Harry Wakeham who scored despite having his view obstructed by three of the opposition. Richard Gray provided the assist.

A new-look Bourne Deeping 6ths shared the spoils with City of Peterborough 8ths in Division 6NW(N) after fielding a number of different players due to call-ups to the club’s other sides.

They started well, probing the CoP defence and testing the keeper, but there were instances where players tried to force the ball through the opposition rather than using team mates to work round the opposition players.

The Dragons had many short corners, but struggled to beat the experienced CoP defenders and goalkeeper.

The CoP goal was disappointing, from a crash ball into the D, an unmarked forward merely deflected the ball into the goal.

The Bourne Deeping equaliser came from Rafa Parker-Humby after Andy Briault had kicked in a gilt-edged chance.