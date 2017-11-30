GYMNASTICS: Sparkling show at county finals

Have your say

Three Spalding gymnasts took part in the inter-county regional floor and vault final recently.

Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Northants and Derbyshire, in addition to Lincolnshire, took part in the final at New College, Leicester.

In the 11/12 age group, Darcey Orford helped the team to first position, picking up a gold medal.

Next up was Aimee Speechley in the 13/14 age group, who won the gold medal with her team.

In the 14+ age group, Amelia Fox performed well in her routines and the team won the silver medal.

Lincolnshire tied with Leicestershire in the overall competition to take first place.

On the same day, Spalding gymnasts were back in action again at Milton Keynes in Arabian Gym Club’s annual “Codebreaker” competition.

Gymnasts from all over the country take part and this year more than 280 turned out to compete for the special medals on offer.

Spalding gymnasts of all levels had a great day, winning many medals of different colours – gold, silver and bronze and also ribbons for fourth and fifth places.

In the young age group, 16 medals were won, along with fourth and fifth place ribbons.

Next level saw the gymnasts win 10 medals, along with fourth and fifth place ribbons.

The next level also won 10 medals, along with ribbons.

The final group with only three gymnasts, won six medals.

A total of 42 medals from the group was an outstanding result.

Credit must go to all the team involved in preparing the gymnasts and, most of all, to the gymnasts who took part on the day in such a big competition.