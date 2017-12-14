GOLF: Club lends Brian a helping hand

Have your say

Tydd St Giles Golf Club made a super total of £2,500 at its charity golf day held to help member Brian Chadfield-Mohr.

In 2015, Brian suffered a devastating brain haemorrhage, followed by a stroke, which has left him unable to walk.

He now needs conversions to his home, including a wet room and other equipment is required to help improve his life.

Golf day organisers Malcolm and Nicola Stead thanked all for taking part, for their generosity with donations and raffle prizes.

Malcolm also thanked Tydd St Giles golf club captain Vinney Day for the donation from his captain’s charity fund – which this year is to benefit local good causes.

Golf day competition results: winner: Gary Withers, 2nd Gino Ciuffini, 3rd Will Woodrow.

Men’s December Stableford competition. Division 1 winner: Scott Williams 40 points, 2nd Mick Vassall 38 points, 3rd Ady Bills 36 points,

Division 2 winner: Terry Alcock 43 points, 2nd ocb Graham Rushmer 38 points, 3rd Terry Pease 38 points.

Division 3 winner: Gary Carter 40 points, 2nd Mark Freear 38 points, 3rd ocb Richard Wiffen 37 points.

Men’s November Bogey competition. Division 1 winner Andy Sleath plus 3, 2nd ocb Terry Pease -1, 3rd Peter Wheeler -1.

Division 2 winner: Chris Woods plus 3, 2nd ocb Luke Stanford 0=0, 3rd Ken North 0-0.

Seniors’ December monthly medal. Division 1 winner: ocb Noel Bratt 85-11=74, 2nd Brian Newby 88-14=74, 3rd Mick Vassall 81-6=75.

Division 2 winner: Gary Brown 90-19=71, 2nd ocb John Ormiston 92-18=74, 3rd ocb

Paul Jackson 93-19=74.

Division 3 winner Trevor Sewell 89-22=67, 2nd Richard Martin 89-20=69, 3rd Ron Clines 94-24=70.

Division 4 winner: Paul Kingswood 96-26=70, 2nd Chris Woods 97-25=72 3rd Peter Neve 101-28=73.