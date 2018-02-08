Emphatic derby win sends Seconds into top spot

An emphatic 8-0 win for Bourne Deeping 2nds over Spalding 3rds saw them top the Division 3NW table following favourable results elsewhere.

However, they know that despite the scoreline they will need to improve if they are to maintain their promotion push.

A somewhat nervy start saw the home side create the first chance but keeper Joe Wray was able to watch the ball fizz past the post.

The visitors then began to work their way through the gears and Harry Fontaine soon scored the opener with a full length dive to deflect the ball past the stranded goalkeeper.

With Ben Rudman and captain James Taverner asserting their control in central midfield, left and right backs Scott Downie and Matt Clarkson were able to create havoc down the flanks, and their driving runs led to a number of short corners.

After providing the initial injection it was Clarkson who stole in at the back post for a tap in to make it two.

Clarkson again finished from close range after another short corner rebound fell to him in front of goal.

Despite the 3-0 scoreline, a young Spalding side were not allowing their heads to drop, but Bourne Deeping began to take control.

Fontaine grabbed a further two goals to complete a magnificent first half hat-trick, taking the score to 5-0 at half-time.

Determined to keep up the pressure, Bourne Deeping started the 2nd half with a wonderful move which saw a chain of 10 or more passes work their way up to the Spalding D before Fontaine fired in a reverse stick rocket to cap an impressive team goal.

Despite some wayward finishing, Bourne Deeping increased their lead to seven with Callum Howitt finishing off another good move after excellent work from Matt Sutterby down the right flank.

There was just time for Bourne Deeping’s captain Tavernor to thrash in a late short corner to bring the tally to eight as the final whistle blew.

Bourne Deeping 3rds recorded a 5-1 victory over City of Peterborough 6ths but, although the scoreline sounds quite comprehensive, it was far short of what it should have been.

Bourne Deeping squandered numerous chances in the first half, not testing the away team’s stand in keeper enough and allowing what was an equaliser at the time from just about Peterborough’s only attack of the half.

The patterns of play were good at times from Bourne Deeping with the ball being moved across the pitch well and possession being dominated.

Ultimately Vartan broke the deadlock with the assist coming from Goode, and Vartan added a second before the half was out.

The second half saw much more of the same. Penalty corners were coming thick and fast and two penalty flicks were awarded.

The first from Moisey will not be dwelled upon and the second flick from Wagstaff, was converted, but barely crossed the goal line.

Vartan completed his hat trick, much to the delight of his strike partner Meadows after some smart play down the left by Chorlton, while Sam Staines, making his debut, slotted home from close range.

Bourne Deeping 4ths were shot down by expert marksman Gary Hales in their 3-0 away reversal at Long Sutton 2nds.

The Dragons had come into the game with a specific plan, to try to snuffle out the opposition attack and nick a goal on the counter.

But Bourne Deeping had not accounted for Hales, who has played at national league level, lining up against them and he scored all three of Sutton goals.

Sutton scored their first early on, but Dragons regrouped and defended excellently with the defence of Dacre, Jackson, Steadman and Briggs and midfield of Waldron, Watkins, Mann, Baker and Stevens having some of their best games of the season and Langley pulling off a string of fine saves, as he has in many games this year.

Kiesel and Hector Clack were rotating up front to give some energy to the occasional Bourne Deeping flurry in the Sutton D, winning a few short corners along with Leo Clack who had a good game.

Half time and only one down, the second period began and a mistake by Dragons that let Hales in to score his second.

Dragons kept their composure and kept defending well, putting in some key tackles, but Sutton scored a third from good play with Hales getting his hat-trick.

Overall this was a good performance by Dragons and, without Hales, the game might have ended differently.

However, Bourne Deeping were happy with the performances and importantly keeping their goal difference respectable which may become crucial in staying up.

The mother and daughter goalscoring combination of Sue and Izzie Oakley fired Bourne Deeping Ladies a step closer to promotion from Division 3NW.

They both netted in the first half as the Dragons increased their gap at the top with a 2-1m success over an Ely side that applied considerable pressure throughout.

Sophie Wheatley stepped up from the second team and showed some very determined play, never giving up and chasing down, while Hannah Curtis was responsible for winning short corners and assisting much of attacking play.

Izzie Oakley produced many leading runs and could always be found in a ‘triangle’ or two to move the ball up the pitch into attacking play.

Maisey Brownlow put in a good shift on her birthday while Jess Teasdale as always remained cool, calm and collective.

Rose Taylor-Jackson stepped up as keeper and made some outstanding saves and was an asset to have among the team on match day.

Table-topping Bourne Deeping Ladies 2nds boosted their hopes of success in Division 4NW with a 2-0 victory over third-placed City of Peterborough 4ths.

The first half began with a lot of pressure in Bourne’s half but it was fended off with some outstanding defending from Dawn McShane, Kay Greenaway and Jess Hindmarch along with Nadine Curtis whose hit-outs appeared to rattle Peterborough’s confidence.

The seamless Dragons passing continued throughout the field between Jess Hindmarch, Ella Henson and Sara Morgan-Walters and eventually into the D outmanoeuvring Peterborough’s defence allowing Ella Henson to help in an assist for Kirsty Martin to score an exceptional first goal.

Peterborough came back strongly after the goal, applying pressure on the defence in the Dragons D with four consecutive short corners, but Bourne Deeping successfully defended and kept the half-time score at 1-0.

The tension and pressure continued for the first five minutes of the second half with Peterborough controlling the run of play, but the Dragons soon settled and realised they needed to up their game to ensure a confident win.

Many two-on-ones were created by Millie Durrands and Sofia Tino throughout the game which helped with the attack up the left hand side.

They were then effortlessly transferred by Lily Fitch and Helena Darragh across the pitch and up into the D where the partnership of Ella Henson and Sara Morgan-Walters secured a winning goal and another great deserved victory.

Player of the match was awarded to Henson for an outstanding performance in attack helping towards both goals.

The pressure doesn’t ease for the ladies on Saturday with another top of the league clash against Leadenham.