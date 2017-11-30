Emma braves the cold to take round three

Sunday saw round three of the Frostbite Series for Welland Yacht Club.

With a reasonable wind blowing with strong gusts, the safety boat crew was preparing for a busy morning.

Twelve boats, four with crew, made 16 people – the biggest attendance so far for the series.

New juniors Rosie and Samuel Willerton were prepared to have a go, but it soon became apparent that the conditions were going to be too severe for them.

In the build-up to the start Alistair Mitchell capsized, but soon recovered.

As the clock ticked down, a few boats opted to hang back and, once underway, there was a near-miss between a couple of boats, but it was Paul and Lucy Burton in their Graduate who took the early lead, followed by the Scorpion of Andy Prior and Tom Bell and the RS200 of Alan Cox and Roger Ackroyd close behind.

A little further back, the remainder of the fleet was led by Ian Thompson and Andy Stopper in their Enterprise. Mark Holland (Laser Radial), Gerri van Haren (Phantom), Emma Agar (Topper), Ivan Hurst (Laser) and Alistair Mitchell (Laser).

The faster Scorpion and RS200 had taken the lead by the second bend and was soon joined by the Phantom of van Haren.

On the run back from the top mark, Bell missed his toe strap and ended up going over the side, leaving Prior to circle back and recover him.

Added to the fact it took about half the course length to clear the boat of the water which had been brought on board during the recovery, precious time was lost against the Phantom and the RS200.

Junior Emma Agar was managing her own race and fighting to keep her boat upright in the gusts, while the Burtons maintained fourth on the water in a slower boat.

A second win in the series was looking likely for the Burtons – however, once handicaps were applied, Emma Agar took the win from Paul and Lucy Burton, with Andy Prior and Tom Bell third and Alan Cox and Roger Ackroyd fourth. The club’s annual presentation night took place on Saturday.

The new juniors received their RYA youth level 1 certificates and the longer-term juniors received level 2 and level 4, together with the adults who took their RYA courses.

The season’s trophies were also awarded.