DARTS: Colin claims singles title

A packed Services Club once again saw a very high standard throughout the evening with maximum 180s into double figures.

The highlight of the evening was the singles final between Riverside’s Colin Healands and Dave Piccaver (Tigers Club) going the distance.

Division C champions: Services Club C ' back, Carl Butters, Ivan Wilson, Kev Pritchard, Tom Smith; front, Graham Hewitt, Doreen Hewitt and Diane Semmence.

Healands won 3-2, scoring two 180s on the way to sealing the title.

The evening started with the H&H Cup. The Lincoln Arms D team beat Drayman’s Arms C 5-2.

Division A winners New Saracen’s Head C also took the Knockout Cup, beating Division B side Consti Club A 6-1 to complete the double.

The victory featured 180s from Dave Hasnip, Mark Horspool and three for Martin Palmer.

Singles finalists: Colin Healands and Dave Piccaver.

In the fours final, superior finishing by the Tigers Club saw them beat Drayman’s Arms A in straight legs 3-0.

Tina Gent from Lincoln Arms D took the ladies’ singles 2-0 against Riverside C’s Tanya Mackman. A 180 in the last leg from Gent saw her ease in front.

The captains’ cup was between Dick Morgan from Consti Club A and Dan Gent from Lincoln Arms D.

Morgan took the title 2-1 in a very close game.

Pairs finalists: Craig Twell, Jason Hammond, Stewart Hawes and Duggie McInerney.

An all-Tigers Club final in the mixed pairs saw Claire Brookin and Gary Mace win in straight legs against Lisa Brooks and Duggie McInerney.

The league pairs final involved McInerney and Jason Hammond from the Tigers Club playing Snooker Club’s Stewart Hawes and Craig Twell.

The game went the full five legs of high scoring from both pairs. McInerney and Hammond came out winners 3-2.

Mixed Pairs: Duggie McInerney, Gary Mace, Lisa Brooks and Claire Brookin.

Division B champions: Kirton Leisure ' back, Ian Parnell, Dave Humberstone, Karl Louth, Charlie Kirk; front, Charlie Baxter, Dan Hardy, Rick Goodman.

Ladies Singles: Tina Gent and Tanya Mackman with Ian Tilley.