CYCLING: Wallis earns first place in time trial

Conditions were dry for Spalding’s second 10-mile time trial.

But a south-westerly wind made riding with a full disc rear wheel dangerous for the more lighter riders, lifting them off the ground when it became a cross wind.

This resulted in Mark Hills and Matt Ellis abandoning while times for other riders where several minutes down on their normal times.

Josh Wallis came first in 23:10, ahead of Neil Palmer 23:28 – one second in front of Tim Lister.

Other times: Kieran Buffham (24:22), Adam Ellis (25:47), Frazer Wallis (26:23), James Bramma (28:46), Simon Wright (29:31), Derek Chamberlain (32:23), Nigel Howard (29:24), Rob McAlinden (32:33), Brian Johnson (34:09).

The only club lady Sophie Wright battled her way round in 35:12.

Guest rider Maddie Gammons (NJC Biemme Echelon) finished in 26:40.

Palmer and Lister rode the Sleaford 10-mile TT and, in a field of 37, took equal top spot along with Anthony Gough in 21:58.

The weekend was a little more relaxed with only two club riders in races.

Lister competed in the NCRA Handicap race held by Kettering.

He led for two-and-a-half laps but was pipped in the final sprint and just missed out on points.

Chris Bettinson competed in a Velo99 race at Norwell.

He attacked on the last lap but got caught and then couldn’t go with the next attack so got dropped.

He finished 50th, just over two minutes behind. The race had just over 60 riders on a tough course with a strong headwind and some short sharp climbs.

The club Saturday social ride was a 40-mile loop to Little Bytham garden centre for the usual cafe stop.

Unfortunately, numbers were down due to various regulars being away.

Newcomers who would like to give the rides a try should come along at 9am to Gibbons Cycle Shop, Winsover Road.