CYCLING: Record-breaking start for Josh to claim championship

Spalding’s weekly evening time trials started with the five-mile championship.

Despite the chilly and typically blustery weather, there was a good turnout of 20 members and three guests which given the absence of some regulars augurs well for the coming season.

On a night not particularly conducive to fast riding, there were some excellent times set and a surprise result.

Josh Wallis – in a personal best, club and course record time of 10:50 – beat pre-race favourite Neil Palmer (11:12), who is making a welcome return to the club after a sojourn with Velo-One, to take the championship.

Other notable times were Matt Ellis, sacrificing the aerodynamics of a time trial bike and riding his road bike, who took third spot and was first junior with a club junior record 11:24.

Tilly Gurney – in a 13:13 PB – was only five seconds down on father Andrew.

Considering he was forced to ride his cyclo-cross bike, Tom Wright pulled out a creditable 13:19 by pipping father Simon 14:16.

Bill Wood, the club’s elder statesman determined to add to his list of over 1,000 time trials in his career, finished with 20:28.

Meanwhile, Palmer and Chris Ward – riding for Team Swift – competed in the Leicester 10 mile TT.

On a course with a number of bends made dangerous by the rain and wind, Palmer managed ninth in 21:33 and Ward was 11th in 21:49 out of a strong field of 45.

Sleaford held the Charity 10 mile on the A15 with a very strong field of 104.

Palmer took seventh place overall and first veteran in 21:33.

New member Tim Lister looks a useful acquisition – finishing 16th in 23:00 ahead of Ward (23:05).

At Fakenham’s Criterium races, Wright was in with the lead group in the youths race but had the misfortune to snap a chain after only three laps.

The Category 4 senior race, with a field of 32, saw Frazer Wallis put in a tremendous performance to take the win ahead of ever-present Chris Bettinson (21st) and Simon Wright (29th).

In the women’s race with a field of 18, Gurney finished 13th.

In the men’s Category 1 /2 race with a field of 42 club riders, Wallis and Keiran Buffham (representing the Active Edge Race Team), were sixth and 27th respectively.

In addition to racing, the club runs a British Cycling Go Ride programme for riders aged five to 16 aimed at skills necessary for safe and successful cycling.

On Saturday mornings there is a regular social ride involving a cafe stop which is a good introduction for anyone not used to riding in a group.

These rides leave Gibbons cycle shop, Winsover Road, at 9am.

Spalding also have a vibrant social side with several events during the season.

Newcomers are welcome and anyone interested in contacting the club can find details on www.spaldingcc.org.uk