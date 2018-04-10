CYCLING: National honour for Bourne Wheelers

Bourne Wheelers are gearing up for a successful season after their riders look to improve on last year’s exploits.

In previous years, they have organised more races and events than any other club in the region and this year promises to be the same with the highlight being two national events.

The club will be organising the first round of the newly-formed National Junior Women’s road race series on Sunday around the Witham on the Hill circuit over a 40-mile course.

The Wheelers have been given the honour of organising the National Junior Men’s and Women’s National Road Race Championships over 68 miles for the boys and 45 for the girls on Sunday, July 15.

As well as these national events, the club will run the Robin Day time trial series over 10, 25 and 50 miles.

The club’s weekly time trials start tomorrow with a five-mile race from Barholm.

Wheelers’ well-established Sportive will take place in September with distances of either 40, 62 or 85 miles.

For the younger riders, the weekly training sessions will again take place at Recreation Road, meeting at 6pm for an hour of skills and mini races.