CYCLING: Midweek riders swept back home

The wet weather took its toll on Spalding’s weekly time trial as the 2-up 10-mile was called off.

The regular midweek Monday and Thursday riders managed a 56-mile loop to Corby Glen, battling into a wind in the high 20s on the way out and being swept back.

Anyone available to ride either day can call Barry Drew on 01775 724969.

The weather cancelled the Saturday morning social ride but Neil Palmer and Keiran Buffham paired up in the Linconshire Road Race Association 30k 2-up on a very wet and windy afternoon – finishing fifth in 42:17, only 45 seconds behind the winners from Velo-One.

Spalding’s Saturday morning ride organiser Dave Rains and local rider Eric Fragali battled their way round the 52-mile Lincoln Arrow Sportif.

Tilly Gurney rode the British University and Colleges Criterium Championships and road race in Yorkshire.

Saturday’s closed circuit criterium at the York Sports Village was approximately 40 laps and an hour long. The results are to be confirmed but she had a top-15 finish.

The road race was four laps of a 10-mile open road circuit with two sharp climbs, chicanes and, on one lap, a loose cow.

In cold conditions, Gurney finished the race along with her team-mate, bringing to a close this season’s BUC road competition.

Sunday saw three groups out on social rides.

Chris Bettinson, Mark Hills and Palmer travelled to the Hope Valley to tackle some of the famous Derbyshire hills including The Stines, Home Moss, Snake Pass and Winnets Pass, a total of 70 miles and 6500ft of climbing.

A second group of seven fast riders rode a 60-mile loop to Corby Glen in an average speed of 19.5mph.

A third group of five riders had a quick-paced 46-mile trip to Castor to see some of the Pactrac Duathlon where club member James Bramma was competing in the four-mile run, 18-mile ride and two-and-a-half-mile run.

He came 31st in a field of 81 and was the 15th fastest on the bike, but his running let him down.

The Saturday club social rides aim to be around 40 miles and operate a no drop policy to allow for new or slower riders to join up.

They leave from outside Gibbons Cycle Shop, Winsover Road at 9am. Details can be found on the club’s Facebook page.