CYCLING: Matt’s so close to setting a new best

Spalding Cycling Club hosted the 18-mile Hilly Time Trial on the A151 out and back between Edenham and Colsterworth.

The winner was Alistair Golby (Cambridge University) in an impressive 40:07 at an average speed of 26.921 mph.

A strong contingent of 10 Spalding club riders were Neil Palmer (3rd 42.24), Tim Lister (7th 43.28), Adam Ellis (11th 45.29), Frazer Wallis (15th 46:08), Mark Hills (25th 49:27), Ed Holliday (27th 51.05), Simon Wright (28th 51:51), Tilly Gurney (29th 52:29), James Bramma (30th 52:47) and Chris Bettinson (31st 53:39).

Spalding’s Chris Ward – riding for Team Swift – came ninth in 43:57 the day after completing the Lea Valley 25 TT near Newmarket with a time of 51:14 and an average time of 29mph.

The start of the 10-mile TT series saw ever-improving junior Matt Ellis take first spot in 22:04, four seconds off breaking the club youth record held since 1997 by Andrew Spencer.

Josh Wallis was second in 22:22 – pushing Palmer into third, his lowest spot for some years, by one second.

Keiran Buffham managed a personal best of 23:21 in fourth.

Other times: Ben Moore (23.42), Frazer Wallis (24.16 CB), Adam Ellis (24.21), Ed Holliday (25.35), Mark Hills (25.38), Chris Bettinson (25.54), Thomas Wright (26.24), Simon Wright (26.38), James Bramma (27.21), Nigel Howard (28.26), Derek Chamberlain (30.06), Brian Johnson (31.27), Gary Hignett (32.12), Katie Wright (36.15), Earl Taylor (Velo-One 23.26).

Barry Drew took part in the Veterans Time Trial Association’s 25-mile with a very disappointing 1:17:38.

Tilly Gurney raced in the British University and College Sport National 22-mile Team Time Trials.

Three club riders took part in the East Midlands Road Race League for category 2/3/4 riders at Witham-on- the Hill.

A crash on lap two put an end to Buffham’s ride while Josh Wallis, riding for Active Edge RT, came 11th and Matt Ellis, riding for team Soenens Boom, finished 14th.

There is a club social ride every Saturday, meeting at Gibbons cycle shop at 9am.