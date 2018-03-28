CYCLING: Flying start to season

Have your say

Velo-One Cycling Team are aiming to replicate the success of last year across multiple disciplines.

Neil Palmer raced in round one of the Velo99 Handicap Road Series.

Starting in group six (scratch), he rode strongly from the start – breaking away early and putting a two-minute gap before taking the group win.

Roland Kiraly and Matt Elworthy travelled to Darley Moor Circuit, Derbyshire, to compete in round three of the March Madness Road Series.

In the British Cycling Category 3 and 4 race, Kiraly took a second-place finish.

Elworthy finished in the peloton in the British Cycling Category E, 1, 2 & 3 race.

Both riders are aiming for the Category 2 British Cycling Race Licence.

Antony Gough and Bourne-based James Gelsthorpe and Matthew Green raced at the Wisbech Wheelers 10-mile Time Trial.

Gelsthorpe finished second overall with a time of 21 mins 48 sec, Gough was first veteran in 22:28 and Green secured the team award (fastest three combined times) with 23:19.

Velo-One are cycling with JDRF.org.uk to #TackleType1