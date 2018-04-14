COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Silver medal for Aaron

Aaron Heading has collected a fourth Commonwealth Games medal.

The 30-year-old from Long Sutton finished second in the men’s trap final on Saturday.

However, Heading was at the centre of controversy when he appeared to be disqualified due to the weight of his gun cartridge.

He had finished second in qualification and came back into the competition just 20 minutes before the final following an appeal.

Heading missed his third and eighth targets but was joint top with 23 points out of 25 at the first elimination.

He took the lead just past the midway stage with 28 out of 30 at the second elimination stage but then missed out in the race for the gold medal.

Aaron Heading of England waves after winning the silver medal during the men's trap final at the Belmont Shooting Centre during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, April 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Heading said: “I feel amazing because the last Commonwealth Games I got silver there and then two weeks after that I came off a motorbike and nearly lost my leg.

“It’s been a hard road to come back again, to leave where I was four years ago was absolutely brilliant. I’m over the moon, that was a hard four years.

“After this I’m flying out to Korea for a world cup there and see if we can pick up some silverware there.

“I was very lucky that I came here in October for the Test event, and that was a really good event, I had to come back.

“The atmosphere, the people, the game-shapers - everyone is so friendly and made us feel so welcome.”

Heading was chosen in Team England’s shooting squad on the Gold Coast after previously winning gold and bronze in the Delhi 2010 event, plus silver at Glasgow 2014.

Wales ensured they are guaranteed to equal their record Commonwealth Games medal haul of 36 as Michael Wixey struck gold at the Belmont Shooting Centre in Brisbane, Australia.

Wixey, whose wife Sarah won bronze in the women’s event on Friday, won gold with a Games record score of 46.

Aaron Heading of England clears his gun barrel during the men's trap final at the Belmont Shooting Centre during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, April 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

He finished three shots ahead of Heading while Malta’s Brian Galea took the bronze.

Ed Ling, who won a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics 2016, finished in fourth place.