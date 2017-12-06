COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Aaron named in Team England shooting squad

Aaron Heading was today chosen in Team England’s shooting squad for the Commonwealth Games next year.

The 30-year-old from Long Sutton won gold and bronze in the Delhi 2010 event plus silver in Glasgow 2014.

Heading is one of 11 out of 20 athletes on the team who have experienced a Commonwealth Games previously with 21 medals between them.

Team England selected the rifle, pistol, shotgun and full bore shooters who will compete in the Belmont Shooting Centre in Brisbane, Australia, from April 8 to 14.

Team England will send around 600 athletes and staff in the largest ever team to represent the nation in an overseas sporting event. The team will compete in 18 sports, including 38 para medal events.

Sarah Winckless, Chef de Mission for Commonwealth Games England, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be announcing such a strong shooting team for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Aaron Heading

“We’re putting forward some of the best shooters in the world and we’re confident that we will be sending the most prepared English team to Australia next April.

“We look forward to the high-level of competition the Commonwealth Games will provide and with our excellent team of staff focussing their efforts to ensure that when we get out there, Team England will have everything set up for a world-class performance environment.”

Shooting brings together accuracy, speed and consistency with the distances on the Gold Coast varying from 10m to almost 1km. Alongside individual action, Team England’s men and women will shoot side by side in the Queen’s Prize Individual and the Queen’s Prize Pairs.

Team England shooting team leader Christian Schofield said: “We’re very excited to be taking part in the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast next year. The team members have come through a tough selection process and thoroughly deserve their place in what looks to be a very capable shooting team.

“We will now begin the hard work of training for the Games in the hope of making everyone in England proud of our endeavours. Congratulations to those athletes selected and thank you to you and your coaches for the hard work and commitment getting to this stage.”

As part of its plans to send the best prepared team to the Gold Coast, Commonwealth Games England will hold a 10-day preparation camp in Brisbane, create a dedicated performance centre inside the Commonwealth Games Village, and offer a full programme of support services.

Team England’s preparation camp for the Gold Coast will include a number of specially selected high-performance sports and support facilities that will enable athletes to continue training and complete their final preparations prior to entering the Commonwealth Games Village.

The dedicated performance centre will be at the heart of Team England’s headquarters inside the Commonwealth Games Village. It will provide an enhanced environment in the Village for athletes, coaches and support staff, where the team will have access to dedicated doctors, physios and a full range of clinical, rehabilitation, preparation services, kit, equipment, stretching and R&R areas.