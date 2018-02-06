BOWLS: Williams crowned champion

Have your say

Glenn Williams beat Connor Cinato in a high-quality final to become the Under-25 Spalding Open champion.

Some of the region’s best young players were in action on Saturday at the premier threes tournament with £700 prize money donated by Jet2.com holidays.

Aaron Wild

Williams, facing Cinato who was chasing the double having won the Spalding Open in December, was in great form all day and qualified for the knockout stages after the round robin group matches.

Quarter-final results: Williams 2 Rebecca Moorbey 1, Cinato 2 Jordan Philpott 0, Dan Seabourne 2 Dan Mills 0, Stephen Harris 2 Ruby Hill 1.

In the semi-finals, Cinato continued his ruthless form by beating Seabourne 2-0 (4-0, 4-1).

Williams faced a tougher test as he scraped though against Harris 2-1 (0-3, 4-0, 4-1).

Jordan Philpott

The final lived up to expectation as Williams controlled the first set, posting a 5-2 scoreline.

Cinato fought back to take a 2-1 set victory and force a decider.

A nip and tuck set saw Williams lead 3-0 into the last end and, despite a great effort, Cinato couldn’t gain three he needed to force a tie-break.

Williams was crowned champion, taking the title and £300 first prize. Cinato received £100 for his efforts.

Thanks go to tournament organiser Graham Smith and Beth Smith for running the day plus Trevor Wootton and Colin Wilson who umpired and all the markers and helpers throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Spalding’s Chelsea Tomlin and Martin Spencer had good runs in their respective Champion of Champion singles events.

They qualified courtesy of winning their Spalding club singles the previous year and after further qualifying matches in the region, went to the finals stages at the Warners Leisure Resort, Hayling Island.

Spencer won his first match against Jamie Holmes by 21 shots to 15 before losing a nail-biter 21-20 in the last eight to Michael Cheeseman.

Tomlin received a bye in her first match before beating Rebecca Wigfield 21-16.

In the semi-final, she found eventual winner Katherine Rednall in good form – losing 21-14.

Spalding won away to Lincoln C in the Over-60s County League.

They were always winning comfortably on two rinks, with two rinks close.

At the end, the hosts had managed to seal narrow wins on the remaining three rinks – but Spalding took the aggregate points (103-82), winning 12-6.

The best winning rink was skipped by Mick Dolton assisted by Alan Browne, Derek Groves and Derek Overton. Captains for the day were David Lunn and Graham Hicks.

Spalding’s mixed team played their third fixture in recent weeks at Horncastle – taking two rink victories and losing the overall aggregate.

Jan Sinclair, June Taylor, Mick Dolton and Maurice Elding secured an impressive win for the visitors.