BOWLS: Top players set for singles tournament

Spalding Indoor Bowls Club hosts the annual under-25 open singles tournament on Saturday.

The event at the Castle Sports Complex will be played to a quick-fire premier threes format.

Jordan Philpott

Each match will be the best of three sets over three ends.

Some of the best local players will be pitched against the top players in the country with a round robin format before the knockout stages.

Play starts at 11am with £700 total prize money up for grabs. Admission is free.

Meanwhile, Spalding’s under-25 team have reached the national quarter-finals by beating a very strong team from Rugby with Lauren Finbow, Rhys Hill and Ben Wilson playing away and Aaron Barnes, Ruby Hill and Jordan Philpott at home.

Both rinks started at 10am and by the time the home rink had played five ends – leading 5-3 – the away rink were only just starting their third end as three of the first six had been killed.

With the game being very tight all the way through, the result was always in doubt.

However, Philpott finished up winning by two (16-14), with Wilson playing his last end two behind (13-15), and level overall.

They managed to gain two shots to claim the victory and set up a quarter-final tie with Scarborough on March 4.

Spalding’s County Mixed League team came away from Lincoln A with three winning rinks out of five.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to take the spoils, losing the aggregate by just four shots.

The best winning rink was skipped by John Needham with Betty Deaton, Pearl O’Brien and John Laud.

Spalding also travelled to Lincoln on Sunday and by the halfway point they were trailing by only nine shots overall.

Spalding won on three out of the five rinks but lost the aggregate by four shots (91-87) and 12 points to six. Captain of the day was Roger Perkins, assisted by Pauline Jennings.

Spalding won on all rinks at home to Scunthorpe.

The best winning rink in the 129-77 victory was John Laud, Barbara Hurst, Betty Deaton and John Needham.

Spalding’s friendly section played host to a strong team from Grantham.

Both teams won three rinks, however the aggregate score was 118-81 in Spalding’s favour.

The best winning rink honours for Spalding went to the team of Brian Skelton, Chris Broughton, Gerald Horner and skip Geoff Craft. Captain of the day was Roger Perkins.

Spalding won on four out of the six rinks against Huntingdon with a scoreline of 118-75.

The best winning rink was Lily Drawbridge, Abb Belding and skipped by Ken Challans. Captain of the day was Challans assisted by Tony Westland.