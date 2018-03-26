BOWLS: Spalding win star-studded men’s fours final

Have your say

Spalding pipped favourites Kingsthorpe in the national fours championship final last night.

Matt Whyers, Graham Smith, Martin Spencer and Matt Orrey came back from 0-5 after three ends to beat Oxford City & County 21-9 in the semi-final.

History was made in the final as all eight players have played at international level.

Orrey was the only one who was not in the England team that won the British team title and lifted the Hilton Trophy in Paisley earlier this month.

Andy Manton, Connor Cinato, Neil McKee and Jamie Walker made the better start for newly-crowned British Isles fours champions Kingsthorpe and were 4-0 up in three ends.

They were still in front, 8-5, after nine of the 18 ends before Spalding opted for shorter jacks.

Spalding in the final

The move paid off - Spalding scoring nine shots to Kingsthorpe’s two in the second half, finishing with five singles over the last six ends to win 14-10.

Women’s Pairs

Sarah Gove (sub for Katherine Rednall) & Anna Chalk (Ipswich) v Ruby Hill & Chelsea Tomlin (Spalding).

Men’s Singles

Jordan Philpott (Spalding) v Jack Bird (Scarborough).

Women’s Inter-County Championship (Atherley Trophy) final

Lincolnshire v Dorset or Sussex