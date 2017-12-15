BOWLS: Danielle ready for international debut

Have your say

Spalding will be represented on the international stage in the coming months with another impressive number of players being selected to represent England.

In the under-25s, Ruby Hill and Chelsea Tomlin form the back-end of one rink.

Tomlin captains the side in the series at Nottingham on February 10 and 11.

Danielle Wild has been selected for her debut in the under-25 British Lions team for their series, also held at Nottingham on February 10 and 11.

Jordan Philpott retained his place in the under-25 men’s team for the series in County Antrim on February 17 and 18.

Annie Dunham, Tomlin and Hill have been selected for the ladies series at Paisley on March 9-11.

Matt Whyers, Graham Smith and Martin Spencer retained their places for the men’s series on March 15-17, also in Paisley.

Spalding’s annual open singles tournament will be held at the Castle Sports Complex next week.

Play starts at 6pm on Friday, December 29, and 8am the next day with the final expected at 9pm.

Spalding ladies beat Barwell 79-61 in the Yetton Trophy.

Julie Hicks’ set led the way as they posted an impressive 23-12 scoreline away from home.

Also winning away were Gloria Haney’s set (20-15) while at home, Tomlin won 17-14 with Dunham losing 20-19.

Next up are South Forest on Saturday, January 6.

Spalding’s friendly team won 134-76 against Cambridgeshire VPs.

The best winning rink were Alan Garrett, Gill Haydon, Mick Laidler and Ian Stafford.

Captains of the day for Spalding were Maisie Belding and Jan Sinclair.

Nine Spalding juniors travelled to Horncastle with hopes of qualifying through to the next stages of the county 18 & under singles competition.

In the senior section, Aaron Wild and Aaron Barnes both qualified with Nathan Puttrell, Harry Mycock, Jamie Goodliff and James Cherry reaching stage two of the junior section.

Jonathan Field, Emily Day and Bailey Day narrowly missed out.