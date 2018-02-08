Birthday boy Bryn bags presentation plaudits for Bourne Wheelers

Birthday boy Bryn Richards was the big winner at Bourne Wheelers’ presentation evening at the Toft Country House Hotel.

Outstanding youth and senior cyclists from the club were recognised in front of a 60-strong audience, with youngster Richards collecting six trophies on his 15th birthday.

The awards were presented by former national champion Simon Howes, manager of Cycle Team On Form whose riders include ex-Wheelers Adam and Sian Botteley and Jessica Woodworth.

Alongside Bryn, who took the 10-Mile TT Handicap League, League, 50Mile, Road Race, Under-16 10-Mile and Cyclocross honours, other multiple winners included his sister Emily who was named 10-Mile TT League and Girl 10-Mile Champion.

Before the prizes were awarded, Simon was introduced by Bourne Wheelers’ Go-Ride, Junior and Youth Cycling co-ordinator Mark Botteley as a “multi-national champion, team manager and all-round good guy”.

Simon praised the club’s Go-Ride programme, introducing children to cycling, before encouraging younger club members to experience racing in Belgium and France.

He said: “The life experiences are terrific and it’s a great opportunity for everybody.”

Simon went on to advise Bourne’s young riders to keep their options open in the sport, adding: “Never pigeon-hole yourself as a time triallist or a track cyclist because when you learn to ride a bike fast, you can ride fast in any discipline of cycling.”

Senior prizewinners include Tom Comben who won four awards, including for 10-Mile TT, 25-Mile TT and the overall club championship, and Becca Stubbs who took the Clubman of the Year trophy.

But the night didn’t end before two special presentations took place, one to Georgia Bullard who was chosen as the most improved young road racer by Mark Botteley who organised the awards night.

Then there was one final presentation to Botteley himself in recognition of his tireless work both within and beyond Bourne Wheelers in encouraging young riders to maximise their talents.

Botteley said: “There’s nothing better than seeing a young rider achieving what they thought they couldn’t achieve.

“It gives me a massive amount of satisfaction to see that Bourne Wheelers has grown as a club and now we’re into double figures for the number of youths joining its 10-Mile TT races.”

A big six months lies ahead for Bourne Wheelers as they host the first round of British Cycling’s new Junior Women’s Road Series on April 15, followed by the National Junior Road Race Championships for boys and girls on July 15.

Botteley said: “Hopefully, one of our local girls will do really well in both races.”