ARCHERY: Hat-trick of national titles

Donington’s Tillie Craven has completed a hat-trick of junior national under-12 titles.

She came home as indoor champion at the weekend by scoring 559 out of a possible 600.

Tillie Craven

All her arrows apart from two hit the centre gold and she beat her personal best by 25 points.

The highlight of Tillie’s day was meeting 10 British medal winners from the World Championship, including Sarah Moon who presented her trophy.

Sarah has been in the East Midlands development squad with Tillie and is currently shooting in the GB youth squad, ranked second in the world.