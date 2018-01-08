MATCH REACTION: Deepings start 2018 with shutout of Stamford College Old Boys

MIDLANDS FOUR EAST (SOUTH): Deepings 42 Stamford College Old Boys 0

The rout was built on six tries – two each from vice-captain and number eight Phil Trotman with Gareth Silverwood, Josh Broome, Matt Heaton and veteran Peter Bradley also on the scoresheet.

Fly-half Chris Owen added 13 points’ worth of conversions and penalties as the Green Machine ran riot ahead of another derby day duel at Thorney on Saturday.

Captain Lance Charity said: “We started very well and very strongly, Owen kicking a penalty before we touched down in the corner after 10 minutes.

“It came from a line-out where we worked a couple of phases and an old head in Bradley scoring the try.

“Then Stamford College started to give away a few penalties where we opted to go under the posts which Chris converted.

Chris Owen, who scored 13 points for Deepings against Stamford College Old Boys, in action against Bourne last November. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG251117-152TW.

“Stamford College didn’t get in our half for the first part of the game and the only thing that we messed up on was our receiving of the ball from their kick-offs where we ended up giving them back possession.

“Phil got another try in the corner to start the second half when the forwards were absolutely dominating play.

“We kept the pressure on Stamford College before we switched off and allowed them in our half for a few minutes.

“But they never really threatened us and eventually we stole the ball back, got a penalty and finished it off with a scrum on their 22-metre line, from which Aram Jones created the space for Josh to go in at the corner.”

The weekend win made up for Deepings’ surprise defeat at Stamford College when they were without a number of first-choice players, including Charity himself, who was serving a one-match suspension.

Charity said: “Saturday was a big game because we lost at their place when we weren’t on form.

“But this time, there were no yellow cards and everyone stuck to the game plan.

“The last try came when our pack bossed the scrum and left an easy pick-up for Phil to go over the line.

“I couldn’t fault any of the players, with Nick Dobie coming on at fly-half and making an impression.

“But Dom Peacock was man of the match for playing his heart out alongside Gareth in defence.

“The win was a good way to shake off the post-Christmas blues and, hopefully, we’ll be able to keep up the good effort at Thorney which will be a difficult game because they’ll definitely sent out a strong side.

“But we’ll be going there wanting to win.”

DEEPINGS: Rippon, Peacock, Silverwood, Bradley, Green, Cannell, Harte, Trotman; Charity, Owen, Kenton, Knight, Elliott, Thompson, Jones. Subs: Heaton, Harding, Dobie, Broome, Cunningham.

TRIES: Trotman (2), Silverwood, Broome, Heaton, Bradley.

PENALTIES: Owen (2).

CONVERSIONS: Owen (3).

MAN OF THE MATCH: Dom Peacock – solid in defence and leader of the forward pack.