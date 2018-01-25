League points are now the priority after Bourne’s cup heroics

Player-coach Dave Maudsley wants his history-making charges to turn their attentions back to vital league points this weekend.

Bourne booked their place in the final of the RFU Midlands Vase final for the first time in their 30-year history at the weekend.

They recorded a hard-fought 18-15 away win at Midlands 5 East (North) high-flyers North Hykeham on Saturday.

That secured a place in the final against Midlands 4 West (North) leaders Eccleshall later in the season, but Maudsley doesn’t want his side to be distracted by that landmark match ahead of Saturday’s league clash with Bedford Swifts.

Maudsley said: “It’s great that we’ve made the final – that in itself is an achievement and it will obviously be fantastic if we can go one better, but it’s still one game at a time.

“Our thoughts for now will be very much our league game on Saturday. Every league game is crucial at present.”

Bourne are currently in second spot in Midlands 4 East (South), three points behind table-topping St Neots who have a game in hand.

Bedford sit sixth and Bourne ran out 33-19 winners in their away clash in October.

Maudsley’s men go into the clash at Milking Nook Drove having won their last five league and cup matches after Saturday’s success at North Hykeham.

Maudsley continued: “I’ve said it a number of times since joining the club, particularly this year, but Saturday was one of my favourite games.

“Hykeham were as good a side as we’ve played and the lads worked tirelessly.

“For the first time in a long time we were matched in the backs but our pack were outstanding and their contribution in open play won us the game.”

Skipper Tom Dixon was equally proud of his players who both exhausted and ecstatic on the final whistle.

Dixon said: “The lads gave it everything - you only had to look at them after the game to know how hard they had worked.

“We’ve built a culture that no matter how the rugby is going we’re a group of mates above anything else and that extra dimension allows us to dig deep when games get tough.”