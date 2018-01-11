Harriers athletes among the top ten at Lincolnshire Cross-Country Championships

Bourne Town Harriers had a number of athletes gain top 10 finishes at the Lincolnshire Cross Country Championships.

Extremely cold conditions and a biting wind welcomed the team to the event that was held in Boston.

The weather was not the only thing the runners had to contend with as conditions underfoot were treacherous and the course’s iconic water hazard was full to brimming.

Molly Peel finished in a commendable fourth place in the Under 15 girls event and was followed by Elin James in sixth.

Both girls have now qualified to represent Lincolnshire at the upcoming National Inter Counties Championships.

Connor Ely and Max James finished in ninth and 10th positions respectively in the Under 15 boys race. They will have to wait to see if they are selected to represent the county.

Abbi Cooper finished in seventh place in the girls Under 17 race which was enough to secure her county selection.

Owen James finished in ninth place in the Under 13 boys race and is another athlete who will have to wait to see if has secured county selection. Ben Conrathe was 14th.

Hannah Taylor finished in eighth place in the girls Under 13 race and this is very likely to be good enough to ensure she is selected for the county. Club debutant Anabella Wilkins finished in a superb 18th position.

The only club senior to compete was Del James. The results for his race have not yet been confirmed.