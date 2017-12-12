Sanders is sent off again as Tigers drop points at home

Holbeach Utd 1 Rothwell Corinthians 1

Holbeach United’s recent goal-filled return to form ended on a chilly afternoon at Carter’s Park.

Ending the game with 10 men, after Charley Sanders was dismissed for stamping on a opposition player off the ball, the Tigers conceded a 91st-minute penalty and the lead they had clung to since the 11th minute.

“I’ve had better days,” admitted Tigers boss Seb Hayes after the game. “But they are a tough side to beat and it was always going to be a difficult game.

“A moment of madness from Charley cost us the game, then giving away the penalty.

“We were our own worst enemies. We threw the game away in the heat of the moment.”

Sanders, who has played only two-and-a-half games since returning from a 17-game ban for violent conduct, is now likely to face another four matches on the sidelines.

“I’m going to sit Charley down for a chat. That’s 21 games he will have misssed.

“We do not have the strength in depth of other teams andsooner or later it’s going to cost us.

“But we will go again. We will respond against Kirby Muxloe next weekend.”

United started positively and went ahead in the 11th minute, after Will Bird struck from a Mitch Griffiths cross.

“It was never a good game, it was always going to be difficult, but that was the worst defensive display since we lost 2-0 at Rothwell in October. But other results around us worked for us.

“We’ve still got that cushion over Deeping and we’ll be hoping to keep that over Christmas, when we play Deeping and WIsbech, who are just below us, then Newport Pagnell after that,”

But first it is Kirby Muxloe for the Tigers, who went down 3-1 at Peterbough Northern Star on Saturday.