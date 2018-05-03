Wakes management team hail partnership as a success

Bourne Town bosses Jimmy McDonnell and Phil Gadsby have hailed their maiden campaign as joint managers as a success.

Gadsby joined the Wakes at the start of the campaign to form a joint management team with McDonnell who had been in sole charge at the Abbey Lawn.

Bourne bring the curtain down on their United Counties League campaign on Saturday with a trip to face Long Buckby.

Victory for the Wakes could see them secure an eighth place finish in Division One which would be a marked improvement on last season’s 15th spot.

And McDonnell believes the campaign has been one of the most enjoyable ever in his United Counties League career and feels the addition of Gadsby to form a joint management team has been a massive boost to the Wakes.

He enthused: “We want to finish the job with another win on Saturday which would be a great way to end the season.

“It’s been the most enjoyable UCL season I’ve had personally for a long time. We’ve got a cracking committee at the club and a cracking set of lads who I hope all sign for the club again next season.

“A lot of questions were asked when Phil came in as to whether it would work as a joint management team.

“But I think it’s one of the best things the club has done. It shares the work-load out and it’s been great to have new input into everything.

“The club now just needs to keep moving forward each year because, once it stands still, then it will only go backwards.”

The Wakes’ management team were full of praise for the response of their players after they completed a cracking derby comeback on Wednesday night.

They trailed near neighbours Blackstones 3-1 with 20 minutes of the United Counties League Division One clash remaining.

However, they rolled over their derby rivals with a quick-fire three-goal blast that was completed by Gavin Cooke’s 88th minute winner from the penalty spot.

And co-bosses Gadsby – who was returning to his former club – and McDonnell led the plaudits for their charges.

Gadsby said: “It’s always extra special to win a derby and personally for me coming back to Blackstones.

“We were brilliant in the second half. The players did everything we asked of them and the reaction to the fourth goal when everyone joined in the celebrations summed it up.

McDonnell added: “We started really well, just like we have in the last 10 games or so, but then made three mistakes.

“Our heads were down at half-time and there was probably a bit of self doubt creeping in, but we asked questions of the players and they responded.

“It’s just a little bit frustrating that we haven’t done that in other games because then we could have easily reached our target of a top five finish.

“One of the most frustrating things is that, although the players believe in themselves, it’s not as much as we believe in them.”