Wakes are urged to make the most of home advantage

Joint Bourne boss Phil Gadsby is urging his side to make the most of their home comforts in order to help fulfil their potential this season.

The Wakes are currently in the middle of a four-match run of successive home games in a hectic finish to the season.

They host Irchester United at the Abbey Lawn on Saturday before high-flying Potton visit the Wakes on Tuesday night.

And Gadsby wants his charges to turn home advantage in their favour after a 1-1 league draw with Huntingdon last weekend was followed by a 4-1 success over Peterborough League Premier Division side Ketton in the Daniels Cup on Tuesday night.

Gadsby said: “We’ve got some good players and from a footballing prospective we are arguably one of the best sides in the league when we get the ball down and play.

“The conditions probably affected us last Saturday, but we showed what we were about on Tuesday night.

“The pitch was in brilliant condition and everyone at the club deserves credit for the hard work that they’ve put in on to make it like that for us.

“It suits our style of play rather than something that’s field-esque. The games are coming thick and fast now. Hopefully we’ve seen the worst of the weather and we can start playing on better pitches again.”

Gadsby was pleased with the response of his players on Tuesday night as they comfortably dispatched their lower level visitors.

Three first half goals put Bourne in control as they bounced back from an indifferent display against Huntingdon last Saturday.

Gadsby added: “It was a good performance which I was pleased with. The first half against Huntingdon was the worst we have played for a long while and I was quite vocal in my criticism beforehand so it was good to get a response.

“Sometimes when you play against a team from the level below you can turn up and think you’ve already won the game so it was very pleasing performance.

“We’ve got a big squad and were able to bring in three or four players who didn’t play on Saturday. They all upped their game so there’s a real competition for places.

“We’ve got two games a week for the rest of the season so people will be sat on the bench at times, but everybody has bought into what we’re trying to do.”

The Wakes will now face United Counties League Division One rivals Blackstones in the semi-final and ex-Lincoln Road boss Gadsby wants the Wakes to go all the way.

He said: “It’s a competition we are taking seriously. I won it with Blackstones two seasons ago so it’s always got a place in my heart.

“It would be good way to top off the season. Winning a cup and finishing in the top five would be classed as a good season.”

The Wakes were able to welcome back Eddie McDonald from injury on Tuesday night with Richard Nelson and Robbie Pearce both expected to return for Saturday’s home clash with Irchester.

The Wakes have yet to play the Northamptonshire side – who are two places below Bourne in the table – in the league this season.

Gadsby added: “Irchester have got two very good strikers. They went on a bit of a run recently and, although they’ve lost their last couple of games, we’re expecting a difficult match.

“It showed in our previous game against Huntingdon that if you don’t turn up or take 45 minutes to get going then you’re not going to win many games.”

In-form Potton visit the Abbey Lawn on Tuesday looking to stretch their six-match winning run that has moved them up to second place.

Gadsby continued: “Potton are a good side, but it’s a long trip on a Tuesday night, especially after players have been at work all day, and we fancy ourselves against anyone at home.”