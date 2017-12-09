SATURDAY ROUND-UP: Spalding lose again, but draws for Holbeach, Deeping and Pinchbeck

Have your say

Spalding United’s losing streak in Evo-Stik Division One South is now up to seven games after a 2-0 defeat at Loughborough Dynamo.

Goals from Louis Keenan and Josh Riley, early and late in the game, meant more disappointment for Chris Rawlinson’s side against mid-table opposition.

In the UCL Premier Division, Holbeach United had striker Charley Sanders sent off as they drew 1-1 with Rothwell Corinthians at Carter’s Park.

Will Bird gave the Tigers the lead before they conceded a penalty, Callum Plowright with the spot kick, in stoppage time near the end of the game.

Deeping Rangers took a point off league leaders Newport Pagnell Town with a 2-2 draw at Willen Road.

Michael Goode’s side fell behind to a Fazel Koriya lob before Scott Mooney equalised and Henry Dunn gave Rangers the lead.

But Koriya’s penalty after a foul on Tom Liversedge saw the point shared.

In UCL Division One, leaders Pinchbeck United were held 1-1 by Buckingham Town at Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field.

Nick Bishop gave Pinchbeck the lead after heading in a Tyler Wright free kick, but the visitors equalised before half-time and could have won it, but for a penalty miss.

Meanwhile, Bourne Town’s game against Irchester United was postponed due to a frozen pitch at The Abbey Lawn.