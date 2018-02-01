Rangers ready to turn on whatever style is required in title run-in

Assistant boss Jack Marsden feels high-flying Deeping Rangers are equipped to adapt their style of play for the United Counties League Premier Division title run-in.

Rangers are unbeaten at home in the league this season while picking up 23 points from a possible 42 on their travels.

They defeated Desborough on Tuesday night after an injury-time winner from skipper David Burton-Jones earned them a 2-1 victory at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

That success moved Deeping up into second spot – two points behind leaders Newport Pagnell but with a game in hand.

Deeping visit third-from-bottom Sleaford Town on Saturday and Marsden believes his side are prepared for anything that crosses their path.

He said: “We want our home ground to be a fortress and it helps that we’ve got a really good surface that Dave Holmes deserves a lot of credit for preparing.

“It suits the way we want to play, but we can also adjust to different conditions away from home.

“Sleaford will be a tough place to go, but we’ve showed both sides to our game this season.

“We’ve proved we can win both ways whether it’s by playing tika-taka football or scrapping it out for a win.

“We showed a lot of character on Tuesday to keep going even when it’s not always going your way.

“We really quite like the position we’re in with 15 games to go, but we’re just going to take each game as it comes.”