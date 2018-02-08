Rangers ready to respond and keep unbeaten home record

Deeping Rangers assistant boss Jack Marsden is backing his players to quickly turn despair into delight.

Rangers missed out on the chance to go top of the United Counties League Premier Division table after conceding a late goal to share the spoils at Sleaford Town last Saturday.

Deeping had played for more than an hour with 10 men following the dismissal of Louis Hamilton and looked to have done enough to earn maximum points.

However, Sleaford struck with just three minutes remaining with an equaliser that dropped Deeping down to fourth place in the standings.

They host sixth-placed Eynesbury Rovers at the Haydon Whitham Stadium this weekend with victory vital to stay in an enthralling title race that sees just two points separate the top five teams.

And Marsden has no fears about how his side will respond as they seek a Premier Division double following a 3-1 away success at Eynesbury in November.

Marsden said: “I know the character of the players in the dressing room and they’ll soon pick themselves up.

“They will want to bounce back and I’m not worried about they will react. The players are strong enough mentally and they will be ready to go again.”

Rangers had been on a four-match winning streak before Saturday’s stalemate at Sleaford, but have still taken 17 points from their last seven games.

They also have the only unbeaten home record in the Premier Division which Marsden’s men are determined to keep.

He added: “We would have taken a 1-0 win last Saturday because the conditions were not great so we were all very disappointed with the late equaliser.

“We showed that we can play in any conditions, but our home surface suits the way we want to play.

“We want our home ground to be a fortress. The players deserve a lot of credit for getting us into the position we’re in.

“We have done it all ourselves and we have raised our own expectations about what we want to achieve.”