MATCH VERDICT: Skipper leads the way again for Deeping Rangers

Midway through the second half, Deeping Rangers needed something special.

The Clarets were heading for a stalemate against mid-table Rothwell Corinthians – but a draw wasn’t good enough.

A couple of extra points would be required in the title race.

The management team took action by making a double change and it worked!

Experienced midfielder Michael Simpson came on with vice-captain Dan Flack for a key spell when the home side simply had to do much better.

Jason Kilbride moved up front, Henry Dunn went wide and within 15 minutes, it was game over as Deeping scored three times.

Henry Dunn (8) is congratulated

For the second successive Saturday, they took full control after the break.

Yet again, captain David Burton-Jones was inspirational by leading the way.

He converted a couple of right-wing corner kicks while, in between, Dunn delivered another goal.

Burton-Jones’ second made it look more comfortable but this was a tough test overall.

Deeping began brightly at a good tempo with crisp passing and it seemed Corinthians couldn’t cause the same kind of problems as Kirby Muxloe did eight days earlier.

Without an away win since October, it appeared to be only a question of when they would concede.

Adam North made three saves before Richard Stainsby’s long clearance was flicked on by Louis Hamilton for Scott Mooney then Scott Coupland calmly slotted in.

But 11 minutes later, left-back Tom Smith was caught out as Tom Mills pulled the ball back for skipper Jordan Henson to stroke a neat finish inside the far post.

Burton-Jones restored the advantage, though, as Kilbride flicked on Charlie Coulson’s set-piece.

Dunn found the empty net as North denied Kilbride just two minutes later.

Burton-Jones headed home another corner as Deeping made it 15 home league games without defeat.

DEEPING RANGERS

4-2-3-1: Stainsby 7; Kilbride 7, Hunnings 7, Hollist 7, Smith 7; Dunn 7, Burton-Jones 8; Coulson 7, Coupland 7 (sub Conyard 84 mins), Hamilton 6 (sub Simpson 67 mins, 7); Mooney 6 (sub Flack 67 mins, 7). Subs not used: Schiavi, Barrand.

ROTHWELL CORINTHIANS

5-3-2: North; Johnson, Cooper (sub Mattock 75 mins), Kightley, Phillips, Peniasko; Page, Plowright (sub A Ginns 78 mins), Mills (sub A Gudyer 81 mins); Henson, O’Dell.

REFEREE

Bartosz Rohloff.

GOALS

Coupland (24 mins, 1-0); Henson (35 mins, 1-1); Burton-Jones (73 mins, 2-1); Dunn (75 mins, 3-1); Burton-Jones (81 mins, 4-1).

BOOKINGS

Hamilton, Smith (fouls).

ATTENDANCE

83

STAR MAN

David Burton-Jones – led the way.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★

WHO’S NEXT

Leicester Nirvana (A) – Saturday.