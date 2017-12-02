MATCH VERDICT: Sixth successive defeat for Spalding United

Have your say

The wait goes on for Spalding United.

At least they finally ended a run of 2-1 scorelines – even though a sixth successive loss again came with a one-goal margin.

Surely, the Tulips are so close to halting this run.

You can’t fault the effort and commitment – but that’s pretty basic stuff anyway.

There is a lack of quality and creativity compared to last season, of course.

But Saturday was the first time Spalding had failed to score since September and a couple of first-half misses proved so costly.

Celebration time for Alvechurch

Jonny Lockie was denied by keeper Charlie Price’s legs and a defensive block around the six-yard box.

Jenk Acar wasted a golden chance as he raced clear and missed the target.

A similar opportunity at the other end was converted eight minutes later by Josh March.

He slotted home in first-half stoppage-time and that proved enough for second-placed Alvechurch to take away three points from the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

March showed the clinical touch which brought 36 goals last season in the Midland League Premier Division title success.

Having taken the lead just before the break, Alvechurch rarely looked in any trouble in the second half.

Lockie’s header was held comfortably but Yusifu Ceesay twice came close to extending the advantage while March’s effort went wide.

Alvechurch protected the points by sending on a third centre-back but Spalding’s tactical changes didn’t look likely to force an equaliser.

Acar posed a few concerns by offering support for Lockie and Gary King instead of being stuck out wide.

George Couzens came on for his debut, Jordan Neil had another appearance and Scott Floyd made his first start.

The under-21 development squad continues to provide talent and hope for the long-term future.

However, yet again there was no reward for all the efforts.

SPALDING UNITED

4-4-2: Duggan 7; Floyd 7, Spafford 7, Humble 7 (sub Havard 90 mins), Jackson 7; Maddison 6 (sub Neil 65 mins, 6), Davison 7, Marshall 7, Acar 7; King 7, Lockie 6 (sub Couzens 69 mins, 6). Sub not used: Smith.

ALVECHURCH

4-1-2-3: Price; Ashmore, Parsons, Carter, Foster; Winward; Bellis, Manning (sub Turton 63 mins); Ceesay (sub Willetts 83 mins), Dubidat (sub Nadatt 66 mins), March. Subs not used: Waite, Gwilliams.

REFEREE

Martin Chester.

GOAL

March (44 mins, 0-1).

BOOKINGS

Floyd (foul); Dubidat (persistent fouling); Davison (dissent); Turton (kicking ball away).

ATTENDANCE

101

STAR MAN

Ben Davison – plenty of effort.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★

WHO’S NEXT

Loughborough Dynamo (A) – Saturday.