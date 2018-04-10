MATCH VERDICT: Lockie’s back on target in home defeat

Have your say

Jonny Lockie’s long-awaited goal wasn’t quite enough for Spalding United.

But at least it wasn’t such a painful finish to the night – despite prolific scorer Jacob Hazel’s stoppage-time strike sealing an away victory.

The Tulips could have no real complaints over a two-goal margin at the end.

Four weeks earlier, only nine minutes were left on the clock and Frickley Athletic led 2-0 when the match was abandoned.

Lockie went to hospital for x-rays on a neck injury over fears that he had suffered spinal damage.

Thankfully, the teenage forward wasn’t seriously hurt. Perhaps it was inevitable that he would have an impact in the rearranged game.

Tom Dugdale levels from the penalty spot

Lockie had not scored a senior goal at the Sir Halley Stewart Field for almost 12 months.

The extra-time winner in the play-off semi-final win against Stocksbridge Park Steels was unforgettable.

Opportunities have been limited this season but Lockie finally found the net again on Tuesday.

Just before the half-hour mark, Jenk Acar went past Richard Patterson on one of those runs which don’t often produce too much threat.

This time, however, Acar fed a low cross which Lockie swept beyond Jake Turner.

A first home win of 2018 looked possible at that stage – but Frickley fought back to show why they are pushing for promotion.

The Tulips could have added to the first-half tally as Danny Burns cleared off the line, James Hugo’s free-kick flicked off the wall into the gloves of Turner and a long-range effort by Matt Varley flew over.

Patterson’s penalty appeal was turned down following a block by Varley which wasn’t spotted by the officials.

Referee Kevin Saunby’s whistle came two minutes early as he wrongly thought the watch read 48!

Frickley went out during half-time for a warm-up and skipper Jameel Ible nodded over a chance at the start of the second period.

Luke White headed too high at the other end but poor defending gifted a leveller.

Spalding were caught out on the counter-attack and vice-captain Neal Spafford’s reckless challenge on Tom Dugdale conceded a penalty.

Dugdale confidently beat Michael Duggan and, just five minutes later, a left-wing cross was flicked in by Sam Liversidge.

Turner kept out Gary King and Varley while Duggan held onto Liversidge’s drive and Hazel had a penalty claim turned down.

Hazel wasn’t to be denied when the referee added on five minutes.

He was given plenty of time and space to send a dipping shot over Duggan and wrap up three points.

SPALDING UNITED

5-3-2: Duggan 6; Marshall 6 (sub Floyd 66 mins, 6), Spafford 5, Davison 6, Humble 6, Hugo 6; King 6 (sub Brooks 81 mins), Varley 6, Acar 7; Lockie 7, White 6 (sub Couzens 73 mins). Sub not used: Stainfield.

FRICKLEY ATHLETIC

4-2-3-1: Turner; Bloor (sub Hough 66 mins), Ible, Burns, Liversidge; Patterson, Darker (sub Milner 54 mins); McGinley, Walton, Dugdale; Hazel. Subs not used: Dawson, Stancliffe.

REFEREE

Kevin Saunby.

GOALS

Lockie (28 mins, 1-0); Dugdale pen (56 mins, 1-1); Liversidge (61 mins, 1-2); Hazel (90 mins, 1-3).

BOOKINGS

Darker, Ible, Spafford (fouls).

ATTENDANCE

83

STAR MAN

Jonny Lockie – lively performance and finally rewarded with a goal. Much better.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★

WHO’S NEXT

Gresley (A) – Thursday.