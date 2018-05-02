MATCH VERDICT: Late fightback from champions in final game

Have your say

Pinchbeck United showed championship credentials yet again with a comeback to extend the seven-month unbeaten record.

The Knights trailed 3-1 with 15 minutes left in their title-winning campaign.

But they rescued a point at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Tuesday night.

Jurelle Philip beat Dan Swan at the near post to put Harrowby United ahead.

Andrew Tidswell’s cross at the end of the first half was poked in by Chris Shipley.

Sam Grouse found the top corner from 25 yards and then tucked away a controversial penalty.

Photos by Tim Wilson

Top scorer Ollie Maltby pulled one back from the spot after a far-post header was handled.

With three minutes to go, skipper Nick Bishop was brought down and Tidswell hit a 25-yard free-kick into the bottom corner.

Pinchbeck finished the season with a 28-match unbeaten run and a lead of 11 points.

PINCHBECK UNITED

4-1-3-2: Swan 6; Gordon 6 (sub Sergeant 54 mins, 7), A Murrell 6 (sub B Murrell 79 mins), Jack Smith 6, Wright 6; Tidswell 8; Shipley 7, Bishop 7, Ogden 7; Maltby 7, Eyett 6 (sub Bisset-Clarke 84 mins). Subs not used: Gardner, Lovelace.

HARROWBY UNITED

4-5-1: Andrew; Hogg, J Grouse, Havron, Philip; Wroughton, Carta, Briers, S Grouse, Fieldhouse (sub Milne 87 mins); Grant (sub Parker-Lax 87 mins).

REFEREE

Ben Weldon.

GOALS

Philip (27 mins, 0-1); Shipley (45 mins, 1-1); S Grouse (49 mins, 1-2); S Grouse pen (62 mins, 1-3); Maltby pen (75 mins, 2-3); Tidswell (87 mins, 3-3).

BOOKINGS

Sergeant, A Murrell, Wroughton (foul); Smith, Bishop, S Grouse (unsporting behaviour).

ATTENDANCE

135

STAR MAN

Andrew Tidswell – set up first equaliser and rescued a point.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★★★