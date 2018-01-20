MATCH VERDICT: Home comforts for Pinchbeck United

Pinchbeck United thrashed Thrapston Town at the Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field to extend their unbeaten league run to 15 games.

Goals from Liam Ogden, Tom Sergeant and captain Nick Bishop secured the Knights’ fifth win in a row.

Assistant boss Allan Ross last week likened Pinchbeck’s management team to pilots who are leading their side on a journey towards league victory – the Knights are certainly flying high and maintained their advantage with a comfortable victory.

From the first minute Pinchbeck looked the strongest of the two sides, creating the game’s early chances.

It took just six minutes for the favourites to go 1-0 ahead. Left-back Tyler Wright’s cross was deflected into the path of Ogden who struck with his left foot into the bottom corner from the penalty spot.

Thrapston were not helped by their late arrival to the game which meant their warm-up was just as brief as it was ineffective.

They looked lacklustre from the outset and struggled to keep the ball inside Pinchbeck’s half.

Knights goalkeeper Dan Swan’s immaculately clean white socks were indicative of just how comfortable his afternoon was.

At the other end, Thrapston’s visiting goalkeeper Liam Fox had anything but a relaxed 90 minutes.

Little over five minutes after the opener, Chris Shipley managed to head the ball home from Aaron Eyett’s corner - only for the referee to immediately blow for a foul to the dismay and anger of Shipley’s celebrating team-mates.

Shipley’s dominance at set-pieces continued when the midfielder saw a header scrambled off the line with Fox stranded.

The Knights continued to dominate – left-winger Tom Sergeant could have had two goals in as many minutes.

First, he shot well over the crossbar from the edge of the area after being set up by the tricky Eyett who went around five Thrapston defenders before eventually managing to lay the ball off.

A minute later, Wright played a long, hopeful pass from left-back over the top of the Thrapston defence for Sergeant. He rounded Fox and slowly dribbled towards the goal before striking his shot from inside the six-yard box straight at the covering defender.

Pinchbeck dominated the rest of the first half but remained unable to find a second goal.

Almost immediately after the restart, however, Sergeant atoned for his early missed chances and struck home from James Gordon’s deflected cross.

With the game all but over with little over 20 minutes left, Bishop provided a stunning third.

Ogden teed up the captain to strike from 25 yards into the bottom left corner which sparked wild celebrations in the home dugout to cap a fine afternoon’s work for the Knights.

PINCHBECK UNITED

4-2-3-1: Swan 7; Gordon 8, Brooks 7, Jack Smith 7 (sub A Murrell h-t, 7), Wright 8 (sub Buzas 70 mins, 7); Shipley 8, Bishop 9; Eyett 8, Ogden 8, Sergeant 8 (sub Josh Smith 65 mins, 7); Maltby 7. Sub not used: Dunn.

REFEREE

Shaun Gray.

GOALS

Ogden (6 mins, 1-0); Sergeant (51 mins, 2-0); Bishop (67 mins, 3-0).

BOOKING

Smith (foul).

ATTENDANCE

66

STAR MAN

Nick Bishop – a consummate captain’s display was capped by a brilliant 25-yard thunderbolt to seal yet another impressive Pinchbeck victory.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★★

WHO’S NEXT

Bourne Town (A) – Saturday.