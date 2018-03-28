MATCH VERDICT: Five in a row for Pinchbeck United

Have your say

Pinchbeck United returned from a three-week break in style with another dominant display.

The Knights’ fifth successive win took them closer to promotion and extended the unbeaten run to 21 games.

Ollie Maltby and Aaron Eyett put Pinchbeck in control against Oakham United at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Wednesday night.

Maltby headed home Josh Smith’s left-wing cross then Eyett confidently slotted in.

Eyett hit the bar but soon afterwards Smith’s quickfire double took the advantage to 4-0 before the break.

Smith needed two attempts to finish off Liam Ogden’s pass, followed by a sweet left-foot strike from Eyett’s assist.

With just seven minutes left, 16-year-old substitute Reif Clarke converted a penalty following a foul on Tom Sergeant to wrap up a comfortable night.

PINCHBECK UNITED

3-4-1-2: Swan; Murrell, Jack Smith, Wright; Ogden (sub Clarke 76 mins), Tidswell, Shipley (sub Gordon h-t), Josh Smith (sub Gardner 76 mins); Maltby; Sergeant, Eyett. Subs not used: Dunn, Robinson.

REFEREE

Chris Armond.

GOALS

Maltby (11 mins, 1-0); Eyett (17 mins, 2-0); Josh Smith (37 mins, 3-0); Josh Smith (39 mins, 4-0); Clarke pen (83 mins, 5-0).

BOOKINGS

None.

WHO’S NEXT

Thrapston Town (A) - Saturday.