MATCH VERDICT: Derby delight for 10-man Holbeach United

Luke Avis opened his account for Holbeach United to earn the derby-day honours.

The midfielder moved from Deeping Rangers two-and-a-half months ago with limited first-team opportunities.

But he took the chance to secure a hard-fought victory for the Tigers at Carter’s Park on Saturday.

Avis tucked in a rebound from six yards after his first effort was blocked by Jonny Clay following Lewis Leckie’s flick and Will Bird’s cross.

However, Holbeach held on to the advantage with 10 men for nearly an hour.

Mitch Griffiths – who also had a previous spell with the Clarets – was dismissed for an elbow on Dan Flack.

Referee Ian Ruddock shows the red card

Despite the extra player, Deeping couldn’t create any clear-cut chances to stage a comeback.

On top form, their style of play is wonderful to watch – but this time, they looked average.

Holbeach’s efforts all over the pitch were rewarded and the unbeaten home run goes on.

Avis had already forced a save from Richard Stainsby before the opening goal – but Deeping should have taken the lead just three minutes earlier.

Mitch Griffiths is sent off

Scott Mooney released Dan Schiavi, only to be denied by keeper Rick Drury’s challenge at the edge of the penalty box, and Scott Coupland chipped the ball over the empty net.

Mooney came close to an equaliser almost immediately but Drury was not tested after Griffiths’ red card.

Holbeach halted the huge threat from the combination between Mooney, Coupland and Schiavi which normally inspires Deeping to create plenty of chances.

Jason Kilbride, Mooney and Schiavi missed the target while Michael Simpson failed to punish Drury’s error.

Another clean sheet came courtesy of a fully committed performance which provided plenty of protection.

Holbeach could have gone down to nine men following Dan Dougill’s poor tackle on Tom Smith two minutes into the second half.

But overall, there could be no complaints about the final score.