MATCH VERDICT: Deeping Rangers on top form

The joy of six saw Deeping Rangers back to their best.

They found top form to make it 18 goals in four successive wins against Wellingborough Town.

Having picked up only a couple of points from three home games last month, the Clarets will need those teams above them to slip up in the push for promotion.

But the pressure is on if Deeping can keep winning in style.

They have been pretty unfortunate with bad timing to face sides in good form.

On successive Saturdays, Rangers left it late to earn a draw at home to Oadby Town and Cogenhoe United.

Sam Hollis celebrates with Scott Mooney

However, they got the job done much earlier this time for a maximum haul.

Deeping were 3-0 up after 17 minutes as Doughboys skipper Joe Rich’s own goal was soon followed by efforts from Scott Coupland and Michael Simpson.

Second-half strikes for Scott Mooney, Dan Flack and Sam Hollis made it even more convincing.

Jack Fryett – who took the man-of-the-match honours on his senior debut – might be wondering if it’s always like this!

Scott Mooney on target for the fourth successive game

The 18-year-old played a key role to ensure Deeping emphatically ended a decent record for Wellingborough.

The Northamptonshire side had only lost twice in 10 matches since a 4-2 home defeat to Michael Goode’s side at the start of 2018.

Coupland’s late double at the Dog & Duck had claimed those points – but the result was never in doubt at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

Rich headed home at the near post – with Mooney trying to get the final touch – from Jason Kilbride’s right-wing cross.

Fryett’s throw to Mooney started the move which led to Coupland firing past keeper Jak Riley three minutes later.

Riley was beaten again as Simpson made a challenge for the ball and the assistant referee ruled it crossed the line before Jake Gillingwater’s attempted clearance.

Andy Hall pulled one back before the break and Danny Bircham produced a superb save from Albert Akinremi at the start of the second half.

Bircham also denied Ibrahim Akandi but by that stage, it was effectively game over at 5-1.

Mooney found the bottom corner to make it four goals for Deeping past Wellingborough in each of four meetings.

Flack’s energetic burst was fully rewarded as Riley’s poor kick and a header by Deven Ellwood gifted a golden chance to flick the ball in.

Hollis scored his first goal for Rangers with a 20-yard drive which dipped over Riley into the roof of the net.

Fryett’s impressive start was not matched by under-18 team-mate Stewart Barrand in his substitute appearance.

He picked up a yellow card and then deflected Ellwood’s shot to leave Bircham wrong-footed. But that didn’t offer any real consolation for the Doughboys at the end.

DEEPING RANGERS

4-4-2: Bircham 8; Flack 8, Hunnings 8, Hollist 8, Fryett 8; Kilbride 8 (sub Barrand 72 mins), Coulson 8, Simpson 8, Hollis 8; Mooney 8, Coupland 8. Subs not used: Marsden, Stainsby.

WELLINGBOROUGH TOWN

4-4-2: Riley; Lewis, Rich, Gillingwater, Mortimer; Akinremi (sub Speight 75 mins), Buckby, Dowling, Hall; Ellwood, Akandi. Subs not used: McDonald, Ansu.

REFEREE

Jordan Marin.

GOALS

Rich og (11 mins, 1-0); Coupland (14 mins, 2-0); Simpson (17 mins, 3-0); Hall (40 mins, 3-1); Mooney (59 mins, 4-1); Flack (65 mins, 5-1); Hollis (72 mins, 6-1); Ellwood (82 mins, 6-2).

BOOKING

Barrand (foul).

ATTENDANCE

125

STAR MAN

Jack Fryett – what a debut!

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★★

WHO’S NEXT

Eynesbury Rovers (H) – Tuesday.