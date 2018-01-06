MATCH VERDICT: Battling win for Deeping Rangers

Have your say

Scott Coupland’s late double proved Deeping Rangers can pick up points even when the performance is nothing special.

‘The great entertainers’ were nowhere near top form at the Dog & Duck on Saturday.

But they showed quality at another level by battling back – and that should be pleasing for the management team.

The Clarets couldn’t put together their normal style of crisp passes and one-touch moves.

Instead, they were forced to dig deep – led again by skipper David Burton-Jones in central midfield.

He was also on target last February when Deeping won by the same scoreline against Wellingborough Town.

This time, Burton-Jones nodded home Jason Kilbride’s free-kick following a foul on Scott Mooney.

Two minutes later, Kilbride got on the end of Dan Flack’s right-wing cross and it seemed Rangers had regained control.

But another mistake from keeper Richard Stainsby put the Doughboys level early in the second half.

They had gone in front as Mark Pryor’s corner was put into his own net via Stainsby’s poor punch at the near post.

Deven Ellwood was given the credit initially and he took advantage again when Stainsby inexplicably allowed a long-range effort to beat him.

Ellwood sent a glancing header off target but Stainsby tipped away Pryor’s attempt as Wellingborough looked to end a three-month wait for a home win.

But those prospects took a massive blow on 71 minutes as midfielder Justin Dowling was sent off for a two-footed lunge on Coupland.

Substitute Charlie Coulson was denied by keeper Jak Riley then a lob was stopped on the line by captain Joe Rich.

Coupland slotted home in a typically confident manner after Burton-Jones again drove forward by refusing to accept a stalemate.

Coupland completed the scoring in the final minute when Kilbride got another assist for a tap-in.

It could have been different, though, as Stainsby needed to push out Dayne Wood’s shot at the start of stoppage-time.

A mixed afternoon for the Clarets’ number one probably summed up the team’s display. Yet all that matters is taking away three points.

WELLINGBOROUGH TOWN

4-4-2: Riley; McNeil, Rich, Speight, Memoli (sub Mortimer 81 mins); Cirelli (sub Lewis 75 mins), Buckby, Dowling, Akinremi; Pryor, Ellwood (sub Wood 75 mins). Sub not used: Reay.

DEEPING RANGERS

4-2-3-1: Stainsby 6; Flack 7, Hunnings 7, Hollist 7, Smith 7; Burton-Jones 8, Dunn 7; Kilbride 7, Coupland 7, Hamilton 7; Mooney 6 (sub Coulson 68 mins, 6). Subs not used: Simpson, Marsden, Bircham.

REFEREE

David Avison.

GOALS

Stainsby og (15 mins, 1-0); Burton-Jones (29 mins, 1-1); Kilbride (31 mins, 1-2); Ellwood (48 mins, 2-2); Coupland (82 mins, 2-3); Coupland (90 mins, 2-4).

SENDING-OFF

Dowling (serious foul play).

BOOKING

Mooney (foul).

ATTENDANCE

87

STAR MAN

David Burton-Jones – yet again, the skipper led by example by heading home the equaliser and driving the Clarets forward.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★

WHO’S NEXT

Kirby Muxloe (H) – Saturday.