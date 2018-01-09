MATCH VERDICT AND VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Knockout blow for Holbeach United

Have your say

A poor performance ended Holbeach United’s hopes over a hat-trick of honours.

Tigers boss Seb Hayes described the display as “rubbish” - and he was right.

Three second-half goals sent cup holders Yaxley into another final at the end of this season.

Holbeach have already booked a place in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy final as well as putting themselves into contention for the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division title.

But they will win nothing if they play like this.

Hayes admitted: “It could have been 6-0 or 7-0 in all fairness - we were rubbish.

“Yaxley knocked the ball around and we gave them too much time on the ball.

“They dictated the game as we sat off them.

“We couldn’t get across the pitch because we were lazy.

“We had probably three good chances but how many did they have? It was very disappointing.”

The opening goal at Yaxley

The deadlock was broken eight minutes into the second half as Matt Sparrow’s effort found the far corner via a deflection off Spencer Tinkler.

The Cuckoos made it 2-0 when Sparrow’s cross was nodded over the line by former Holbeach striker Tom Waumsley.

Yaxley captain Ross Watson headed home Dan Cotton’s corner - and it could have been even worse as Cotton hit the woodwork twice in stoppage-time.

YAXLEY

It could have been 6-0 or 7-0 in all fairness - we were rubbish. Seb Hayes

4-4-2: Sutton; Duncliffe, Spencer, Watson, Saunders; Sparrow (sub Williams 88 mins), Hook, Butterworth, Cotton; Waumsley (sub Page 84 mins), Stebbing (sub Haime h-t). Subs not used: Furnell, Butcher.

HOLBEACH UNITED

4-2-3-1: Drury 6; Medwynter 5, Smith 5, Tinkler 5, Jackson 5; Dougill 5, Brooks 6; Bird 5 (sub Edey 90 mins), Zuerner 5 (sub Davies 87 mins), Beckley 5 (sub Sanders 66 mins, 5); Leckie 5. Sub not used: Harker.

REFEREE

Tom Beeton.

GOALS

Tinkler og (53 mins, 1-0); Waumsley (71 mins, 2-0); Watson (84 mins, 3-0).

BOOKINGS

Brooks, Hook, Zuerner, Medwynter (fouls); Bird (dissent).

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★

WHO’S NEXT

Cogenhoe United (H) – Premier Division, Saturday.