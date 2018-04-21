MATCH VERDICT AND VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Home run goes on for Spalding United

Have your say

The wait will be extended until the start of next season at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Nine home games in 2018 have failed to produce a single win for Spalding United.

Having collected 10 points from four away fixtures in seven days, the Tulips took a first-half advantage in the final match this term in front of their own supporters.

But play-off contenders Leek Town hit back as Tim Grice became the Staffordshire club’s all-time leading scorer.

Dan Trickett-Smith made it 3-1 after seven minutes of stoppage time – mainly added on following an ankle ligament injury to Jonny Lockie.

Michael Duggan’s mistake was punished at the end of an afternoon which began with a special presentation to mark 250 appearances.

He tried to control a long clearance but the ball bounced off his body to Trickett-Smith who beat the keeper again for Leek’s third goal.

Duggan’s superb save from Scott Lycett on the half-hour mark had kept Spalding ahead.

However, Leek should have been back on level terms before Grice got the equaliser in the final minute of the first half.

Ben Davison was officially credited with the opener - but it appeared to be an own goal under pressure from Ellis Humble when the ball was flicked in following a long throw by Conor Marshall.

Leek captain Darren Chadwick nodded over from two yards, Trickett-Smith twice went close and Sam Hall was also denied.

Grice grabbed a goal from Rob Stevenson’s assist then a brilliant chip over Duggan put Leek ahead four minutes into the second half.

Luke White’s long-range effort went fractionally off target before Lockie left the pitch on a stretcher.

Duggan held onto a 30-yard volley from Trickett-Smith but the keeper’s late error ended the home programme.

SPALDING UNITED

5-3-2: Duggan 6; Marshall 6, Fixter 6, Humble 6, Spafford 6, Hugo 6; Brooks 6 (sub Stainfield 63 mins, 5), King 6, Davison 6 (sub Chipamaunga 63 mins, 5); White 6, Lockie 6 (sub Havard 71 mins). Subs not used: Acar, Smith.

LEEK TOWN

4-3-3: Roberts; Green, Lycett, Chadwick, Richards; Maguire, Hall, Grocott; Stevenson (sub Lemon 90 mins), Grice, Trickett-Smith (sub Bailey 90 mins). Subs not used: Kearns, Bavanganga.

REFEREE

Ian Jackson.

GOALS

Davison (19 mins, 1-0); Grice (44 mins, 1-1); Grice (49 mins, 1-2); Trickett-Smith (90 mins, 1-3).

BOOKINGS

None.

ATTENDANCE

107

STAR MAN

Luke White – energetic efforts earned the sponsors’ award on a day when everyone in a blue shirt was pretty average.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★

WHO’S NEXT

Sheffield (A) - Tuesday.