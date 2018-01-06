FOOTBALL: Wins for Holbeach United, Deeping Rangers and Bourne Town - Saturday round-up and results

Have your say

Three first-half goals sent title-chasing Holbeach United into second spot.

Lewis Leckie, Danny Brooks and Joe Smith were on the target for the Tigers against St Andrews to maintain their unbeaten home record in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Scott Coupland’s late double earned a 4-2 victory for Deeping Rangers away to Wellingborough Town.

The Doughboys went ahead through keeper Richard Stainsby’s own goal but David Burton-Jones and Jason Kilbride put the Clarets in control at half-time.

However, the Northamptonshire side levelled three minutes into the second period following another mistake by Stainsby.

Coupland won it following a red card for Wellingborough’s Justin Dowling.

Bourne Town smashed six goals after the break at home to Bugbrooke St Michaels in Division One.

Jack Humphries fired a hat-trick and the Wakes’ other marksmen were Gav Cooke, Adam Rothery and Robbie Pearce.

League leaders Pinchbeck United were not in action due to a waterlogged pitch at Lutterworth Town.

Spalding United’s scheduled trip to Sheffield in the Evo-Stik South was also postponed after a morning inspection.

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Basford 3 Leek 2, Belper 1 Market Drayton 2, Chasetown 0 Alvechurch 1, Cleethorpes 5 Newcastle 1, Frickley 1 Loughborough Dynamo 0, Kidsgrove 1 Bedworth 2, Lincoln 0 Stamford 1, Romulus 1 Peterborough Sports 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Daventry 1 Newport Pagnell 2, Eynesbury 0 Rothwell Corinthians 0, Holbeach 3 St Andrews 0, ON Chenecks 1 Harborough 0, Peterborough Northern Star 2 Leicester Nirvana 3, Sileby 1 Whitworth 3, Wellingborough 2 Deeping 4.

Division One: Bourne 6 Bugbrooke St Michaels 0, Harrowby 0 Raunds 1, Lutterworth Athletic 5 Oakham 2, Potton 4 Blackstones 1, Stewarts & Lloyds 1 Olney 3.

Reserve Division: Bugbrooke St Michaels 3 Stewarts & Lloyds 2, Irchester 1 Harborough 2, Newport Pagnell 5 Bourne 1, Olney 0 Oadby 1, Raunds 1 Cogenhoe 1, Yaxley 2 Potton 0.

MASON BROS TRANSPORT LINCOLNSHIRE FA JUNIOR CUP

Quarter-finals: Coningsby 1 Wyberton 5, Lincoln Moorlands Railway 5 Sleaford Sports 0, Moulton Harrox 2 Appleby Frodingham 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 2 Ketton 3, Deeping Res 2 Leverington Sports 2, Peterborough ICA Sports 5 Langtoft 0, Stamford Lions 3 Peterborough Sports Res 0, Warboys 3 Sawtry 2, Whittlesey 4 Sutton Bridge 3.

Division One: Ramsey 3 Oundle 1, Stamford Belvedere 3 Oakham Res 0, Uppingham 0 Long Sutton 4, Wittering Harriers 7 Kings Cliffe 0.

Division Three: Farcet 7 Riverside 1, Oundle Res 5 Holbeach Bank 3, Whaplode Drove 2 Cardea 3.

Division Four: Holbeach A 0 Ramsey Res 2, Netherton B 2 Orton Rangers 11, Parkside 0 FC Peterborough Res 2.

Division Five A: Kings Cliffe Res 2 Wittering Harriers Res 2, Premiair Res 2 Spalding A 1.

Division Five B: FC Parson Drove Res 11 FC Peterborough A 1, Sawtry Res 3 Hampton 3.

Chairman Championship Shield quarter-final: Crowland 2 Tydd St Mary 3.

Intermediate Shield quarter-finals: FC Peterborough 0 Eye 4, Feeder 2 Whittlesey Res 0, Spalding Res 1 Premiair 2.

League Shield quarter-final: Stamford Lions A 6 Glinton & Northborough Res 1.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Immingham 1 Skegness 0, Nettleham 2 Brigg Development 2.

BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE

Premier Division: Fulbeck 1 Swineshead 0, Leverton Sheepgate 3 Fishtoft 2, Old Leake 2 Spilsby 1, Ruskington 7 Billinghay 3, Skegness Town Res 5 Railway 0, Wyberton Res 0 Benington 2.

Division One: Freiston 1 Boston College 2, Horncastle Res 2 JFC Boston 4, Kirton Town 3 Friskney 0, Woodhall Spa 0 Skegness United 2.

Division Two: Boston International 2 FC Hammers 5, FC Wrangle 2 Park 2, Fosdyke 4 Colsterworth 3, Holbeach Bank 4 Boston Athletic 3.

Division Three: Benington Res 3 Mareham 0, Boston College Res 5 Skegness Town A 4, Eagle 5 Digby 4, Old Doningtonians Res 1 Fosdyke Res 3, Swineshead A 10 Leverton Sheepgate Res 4.

Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup semi-finals: Pointon 6 Woodhall Spa 0, Railway 3 Coningsby 3 (Coningsby won on pens).