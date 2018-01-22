FOOTBALL: Welcome return for Walker to Spalding United

Paul Walker is back at Spalding United – just seven weeks after leaving the club.

He has returned on dual registration with National League North club Boston United where he has only made four appearances.

Tulips boss Chris Rawlinson said: “We’re really pleased to have him back here.

“He was told at the end of last week that he wouldn’t be part of Boston’s plans for the next month.

“He’ll get games with us in the interim period and maybe we can keep him for a little longer.

“He is good enough to play at Boston’s level but he is a good addition for our squad during a busy spell.”

However, Walker’s return to action was put on hold when the Evo-Stik South trip to Carlton Town was postponed less than an hour before kick-off on Saturday.

Rawlinson admitted: “It was very frustrating for everyone.

“We got to the ground at 1.15pm and the pitch was very heavy with water in places so the game was never going to go ahead. It would have been a lottery with no quality on either side in those conditions.”

Meanwhile, top scorer Gary King has been named as the Tulips’ captain after left-back Adam Jackson returned to Holbeach United last week.

Defender Neal Spafford is Spalding’s vice-captain.

Rawlinson said: “I’ve worked with King at Lincoln United and Worksop Town so we are close.

“His attitude has been absolutely first class since our well-publicised issues.

“Prior to that, he scored a lot of goals and he worked hard for the team.

“But more recently, he has brought the group together so the decision over the captaincy was a no-brainer really.

“We know Ben Davison has potential to do the job but he’s only played at this level for a couple of months.

“Spafford and Michael Duggan might feel hard done by.

“But I told Spafford that I feel he’s our best player so we can let him concentrate on playing without anything else making it more difficult for him.

“In terms of Duggan, I don’t really like goalkeepers to be captains because they are a long way from what’s going on at times.”