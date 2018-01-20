FOOTBALL: ‘We were under pressure to win and we delivered’

Have your say

Deeping Rangers boss Michael Goode praised the impact of second-half substitute Michael Simpson after Saturday’s win.

The 37-year-old midfielder came on alongside vice-captain Dan Flack with the score at 1-1.

But skipper David Burton-Jones (2) and Henry Dunn were on target to secure a 4-1 victory over Rothwell Corinthians.

Goode admitted: “I’m very happy with that in difficult conditions.

“We huffed and puffed. We should have gone in 1-0 up at half-time.

“There was probably a foul by Louis Hamilton during the build-up to our first goal.

Michael Simpson celebrates with David Burton-Jones

“But then we gave the ball away three times in the same area and didn’t get tight enough twice so they made it 1-1.

“It felt like the defeat at Rothwell when we gave them another opportunity to get back into the game.

“They are pretty hard to break down and we looked a little bit laboured at the start of the second half.

“We didn’t create anything and we needed that spark. We got it from Simpson coming on.

We didn’t create anything and we needed that spark. We got it from Simpson coming on. Michael Goode

“He hasn’t got the speed like he used to have but he uses his brain, plays simples passes and wins tackles. He’s a proper non-League footballer.

“He got us on the front foot which allowed Charlie Coulson to have a good spell and Dunn also had more impetus.

“We were under pressure to win and we delivered. We have to keep it going at home.

“We finished strongly, just like in the previous game, and we’ll take the same mentality by trying to win next weekend at Leicester Nirvana.”

Deeping should have a full-strength squad with the return of Jonny Clay and Dan Schiavi for Saturday’s trip.

Clay joined the warm-up for the first time since suffering a head injury in the defeat at Holbeach United before Christmas.

Schiavi was an unused substitute, having only just returned from America.

Goode added: “We’ll have decisions to make where people are picked on form.”