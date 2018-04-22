FOOTBALL: ‘We were rubbish from start to finish’

Have your say

Holbeach United’s winning run was ended by an ‘awful’ performance.

The Tigers had scored 22 goals in four successive victories – but Danny Draper struck at the end of the first half to earn three points for Eynesbury Rovers.

Boss Seb Hayes admitted: “We were rubbish from start to finish.

“It was a flat performance with a lower work-rate and tempo.

“Eynesbury should have been flat on energy with their fourth game in eight days.

“But we allowed them to get a foothold in the match. Although we were better in the second half, the damage was done.

“We changed to a 3-4-3 formation as we felt getting the ball out wide would be key. When we had decent delivery, there was nobody on the end of it.

“We had good possession and territory but we didn’t have enough consistency as a team. So many things went wrong.

“We went for it and tried to win the game.

“If we perform like that against Wisbech Town or Newport Pagnell Town, they will roll us over. I would be worried about the scoreline.

“I can’t fault the defence but in midfield and attack, we have let ourselves down.”