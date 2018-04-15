FOOTBALL: ‘We were absolutely brilliant’

Have your say

Holbeach United boss Seb Hayes hailed a ‘magnificent’ performance after claiming second spot with their fourth successive win.

But he insists the Tigers will only have a say in the title race through home matches against Wisbech Town and Newport Pagnell Town.

George Zuerner grabbed the late winner at Daventry Town on Saturday after Adam Creaney cancelled out the second-half opener from substitute Spencer Tinkler.

Hayes said: “It was one of our best away performances of the season – I thought we were absolutely brilliant.

“We dominated the game from around 10 or 15 minutes. It was magnificent.

“The league table looks good but Newport Pagnell and Wisbech have games in hand.

“We’ll have a big say in how it turns out but we were nowhere five games ago.

“We’ve beaten teams who are below us and played well with desire and application.

“Our target is winning the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy so we need momentum going into the final.

“We are raising our profile again after taking a lot of stick when we fell away.

“We are relaxed again as a group and pulling in the right direction.

“We are not going to win the title but hopefully we’ll have a say in it.”

APRIL

Sat 21: Eynesbury Rovers (A)

Wed 25: Wisbech Town (H)

Sat 28: Newport Pagnell Town - 2pm (H)

MAY

Wed 2: Grimsby Borough (Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy final – at Lincoln United)

Sat 5: Kirby Muxloe (A)