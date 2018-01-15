FOOTBALL: ‘We should not be ruled out by anyone just yet’

Bourne Town have aspirations to climb the league table after a second victory and clean sheet in a row against Lutterworth Athletic.

Those were the words of joint-manager Phil Gadsby who was pleased with how his side came away from Hall Park with a win in difficult conditions after Robbie Pearce’s second-half goal.

The Wakes have now picked up 10 points in their last four games.

He said: “It was a good win, but not the greatest of performances.

“It had rained and the pitch was very heavy – it was not the easiest place to play nice, attractive football.

“But a win like this is the sign of a good team, we were not quite at our best but we pulled through and won.”

Bourne were helped by a stellar performance from debutant goalkeeper Rhys Evans.

Jezz Goldson-Williams also impressed up front.

Pinchbeck United have opened a gap ahead of the chasing pack, but below them just 12 points separate Raunds Town in second and the Wakes in ninth.

Gadsby said: “There are six or seven teams capable of chasing Raunds in second – I definitely think that we are one of them. We should not be ruled out by anyone just yet.

“After our draw against Blackstones on Boxing Day we set a target to win the following three games.

“We beat Bugbrooke St Michaels and Lutterworth, now we will move on to Irchester United.

“After that we will re-assess where we are.”

Bourne are next in action on Saturday away to Irchester before welcoming table-toppers Pinchbeck to Abbey Lawn.