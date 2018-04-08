FOOTBALL: ‘We should have hit double figures’

Have your say

Seb Hayes set his sights on a top-three finish for Holbeach United after their biggest home win since the opening day of the season.

The Tigers smashed six past Oadby Town at Carter’s Park on Saturday thanks to Luke Avis (2), Charley Sanders (2), George Zuerner and Lewis Leckie.

Hayes said: “If we had got 10, it wouldn’t have been an injustice. We should have hit double figures.

“The pressure is off as we are out of the title race so we can play with more freedom.

“We absolutely annihilated Oadby. They turned up late so we warmed up at a high tempo to get a fast start.

“Once we got the first goal, we created more chances and looked dangerous.

“We didn’t stop in the second half and the scoreline reflected our performance.

“We are finding form and I haven’t given up on the top three. We have to keep going.”

Holbeach are back home on Wednesday against bottom-of-the-table Sileby Rangers who failed to turn up for the game on March 17.