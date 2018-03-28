FOOTBALL: ‘We’re raring to go out again and get the job done’

Champions-elect Pinchbeck United face a hat-trick of games over the next week.

The Knights have only played once in the past month when a 1-0 win at Harrowby United took the unbeaten run to 20 matches.

Tonight they are back in action at the Sir Halley Stewart Field against Oakham United.

The trip to Thrapston Town has been rearranged for Saturday, followed by the home game with Harrowby on Easter Monday.

Pinchbeck are now five points clear in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Division One with three games in hand over Potton United who won 4-1 at Bourne Town last night.

The Knights need 11 points to be crowned champions in their first season at this level.

Player-manager Ian Dunn said: “It has been frustrating to miss out on four successive Saturdays.

“We had momentum with the way we were playing in the unbeaten run.

“The only positive about being inactive is that all the players are fresh.

“We’re raring to go out again and get the job done. We all want to get over the line.

“We are almost within touching distance and we’ve earned the right to be in this situation.

“After a long time off, we felt more frustrated when we got a call from Thrapston on Friday night to say they could not raise a side on Saturday!

“They will get fined by the league but it seems to leave it open to manipulation if you can’t play the strongest side so you call off the game.

“It won’t be easy but we’re looking for nine more points by this stage next week.

“With five games to go, it would be a fantastic position being one win away from the title.

“We didn’t expect Potton to slip up but their results are irrelevant when we know we need 11 points.

“Oakham had a couple of good results before they lost on Saturday so the players might come here with a bit more belief.”

Pinchbeck defender Tom Brooks is unavailable for tonight’s game.

The Knights are looking for a fifth successive win. They have kept four clean sheets since the 4-4 draw at Bourne two months ago.

LAST NIGHT

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Alvechurch 1 Cleethorpes 0, Gresley 1 Newcastle 1, Sheffield 2 Carlton 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston 4 Desborough 1, Cogenhoe 3 Sileby 0, Harborough 2 Kirby Muxloe 1, Rothwell Corinthians 0 Leicester Nirvana 1.

Division One: Bourne 1 Potton 4, Lutterworth Athletic 2 Melton 1, Stewarts & Lloyds 3 Harrowby 3.

Reserve Division: Irchester 0 Bugbrooke St Michaels 1, Oadby 2 Newport Pagnell 2.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Warboys 1 Thorney 3.

PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Under-12 Division One: Stamford Young Daniels Red 4 Holbeach Yellows 5.

TONIGHT

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Kidsgrove v Stocksbridge Park Steels.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Bugbrooke St Michaels v Huntingdon, Burton Park Wanderers v Buckingham, Pinchbeck v Oakham, Rushden & Higham v Irchester.

Reserve Division: Rothwell Corinthians v Stewarts & Lloyds.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Moulton Harrox v Holbeach Res (at Carter’s Park).

LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-21 DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE

South: Sleaford Sports v Boston United.

PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Under-12 Division Three (6pm): Thurlby Tigers v Bourne Claret.